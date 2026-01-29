Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for speeding in latest legal struggle

Richardson was last arrested in August

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
US gears up to host 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles Video

US gears up to host 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles

Chairman of the Olympic Games Casey Wasserman joins 'America's Newsroom' to share how to register for tickets to the 2028 Olympic games, discuss new sports being added and more.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on a speeding charge after allegedly driving more than 100 mph in Florida on Thursday.

Authorities said Richardson was seen driving 104 mph and dangerously passing other motorists on the highway.

It is the latest controversy in a growing series of off-track issues for the American gold medalist. 

In August, Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman, at the Seattle Tacoma Airport. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sha'Carri Richardson kneels down after race

Sha'Carri Richardson rests after the semifinals of the women’s 200 meters during day four of the USATF Outdoor &amp; Para National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene on Aug. 3, 2025. (IMAGN)

Security footage of the incident showed Richardson approaching her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, from out of the frame and appears to grab his backpack from behind. Richardson appeared to grill Coleman and nudged him before shoving him into a wall, nudging him more later on.

LAMAR ODOM ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DUI IN LAS VEGAS

Sha'Carri Richardson reacts

Sha'carri Richardson of Team United States crosses the finish line to win the gold medals in the women's 4x100m relay final on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The two appeared to exchange words while walking toward security, with Richardson still nudging him and appearing to reach for his face. Coleman declined to be a victim in the case, a police report said.

In January 2023, Richardson was booted off a plane after a dispute with a flight attendant who she said spoke to her in a disrespectful manner.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sha'Carri

Sha'carri Richardson of Team United States celebrate after finishing second in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Richardson was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in the drug marijuana. She accepted a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, making her ineligible for the 100 meters. She was also not selected for the 4x100 relay team.

The sprinter made her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024, winning gold in the women's 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue