US Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for speeding in latest legal struggle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on a speeding charge after allegedly driving more than 100 mph in Florida on Thursday.

Authorities said Richardson was seen driving 104 mph and dangerously passing other motorists on the highway.

It is the latest controversy in a growing series of off-track issues for the American gold medalist.

In August, Richardson was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman, at the Seattle Tacoma Airport.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Security footage of the incident showed Richardson approaching her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, from out of the frame and appears to grab his backpack from behind. Richardson appeared to grill Coleman and nudged him before shoving him into a wall, nudging him more later on.

LAMAR ODOM ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DUI IN LAS VEGAS

The two appeared to exchange words while walking toward security, with Richardson still nudging him and appearing to reach for his face. Coleman declined to be a victim in the case, a police report said.

In January 2023, Richardson was booted off a plane after a dispute with a flight attendant who she said spoke to her in a disrespectful manner.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in 2021, Richardson was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in the drug marijuana. She accepted a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, making her ineligible for the 100 meters. She was also not selected for the 4x100 relay team.

The sprinter made her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024, winning gold in the women's 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.