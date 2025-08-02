Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for alleged assault of boyfriend days before US championships

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

The couple were at the Seattle Tacoma Airport on Sunday when an officer at the airport was notified by a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) supervisor of a disturbance between Richardson and her boyfriend, sprinter Christian Coleman, according to the police report, via The Associated Press.

Richardson is alleged to have grabbed Coleman's backpack and yanked it and shoved Coleman into a wall and apparently was caught on surveillance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The report later said that Richardson appeared to throw an item at Coleman, which the TSA indicated may have been headphones.

In the police report, the officer said: "I was told Coleman did not want to participate any further in the investigation and declined to be a victim."

The 25-year-old Richardson was booked into the South Correctional Entity (SCORE) in Des Moines, Washington, at 6:54 p.m. last Sunday and released Monday at 1:13 p.m.

This isn't Richardson's first controversy at an airport. The track star was booted off a plane in January 2023 after a dispute with a flight attendant who she said spoke to her in a disrespectful manner.

TRANS DARTS THROWER SPEAKS OUT AGAINST FEDERATION BARRING BIOLOGICAL MALES FROM WOMEN'S COMPETITION

Richardson won the 100 at the 2023 world championships in Budapest and finished with the silver in the event at the Paris Games last summer. She also helped take the 4x100 relay to an Olympic gold.

The 25-year-old was going to compete in Tokyo four years ago, but she tested positive for cannabis. She accepted a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, making her ineligible for the 100 meters. She was also not selected for the 4x100 relay team, delaying her Olympic debut until Paris.

The United States had been starving for an Olympic winner in the 100 up until recently. Marion Jones was the last American woman to do it in 2000, but she was stripped of that medal due to taking performance-enhancing drugs. Gail Devers won gold in 1996 in a photo finish. Noah Lyles beat the streak, winning the men's gold by five-thousandths of a second (like Richardson, he had won the world championships in 2023).

In his attempt to win the double, he settled for bronze in the 200 meter, his preferred event, and then revealed he had been battling COVID-19 during the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Richardson ran in the opening round of the women’s 100 meters at U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon. She has an automatic bye to the world championships as the defending champion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.