US men's national soccer team reveals World Cup uniforms

The United States men’s national soccer team’s uniforms for the upcoming World Cup were revealed on Thursday, as the start of one of the world’s biggest sporting events is right around the corner.

One uniform will have white with red and blue trimmings on the sleeves and the USA shield in the upper center of the jersey right below the neckline. The other jersey will be blue with black tie-dye around the shirt. The USA shield will be in the center.

The World Cup will take place in Qatar starting Nov. 20, running through Dec. 18.

The Americans are set to bring a group of young, upstart talent to Qatar in hopes they make some sort of impact to show just how far U.S. men’s soccer has come in the last eight years. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner are among those highlighting the current squad. By the time the World Cup starts in November, only two players will be over 30 years old.

Alexi Lalas told Fox News Digital last month the U.S. is grouped with England, Wales and Iran and will be no easy task to get out of.

"You gotta get out of the group and this is by no means an easy group with Wales, Iran and England. But this is a group that you should expect your team, even in 2022, even with this young, inexperienced team, to get out of the group. Then, anything can happen. You’ve got to get out of the group," Lalas said.

"That first game against Wales I think is huge. Obviously, the second game against England is going to be big from a competitive standpoint. But also, it’s U.S.-England on Black Friday. Everybody is going to be home, potentially the largest viewing audience from a television perspective in history for a soccer game when it comes to men. I’m a little excited about a lot of these things. I think that it’s worth your time and I think this team is worth your belief. After you get out of the group, then anything can happen."

Lalas said that while the team is very young, they have a lot of "swagger," which may carry the group into the knockout round.

"This is a very young team, but they got swagger. They got a chip on their shoulder. I think they feel a responsibility to kind of set things right after the team didn’t make the World Cup four years ago," he told Fox News Digital. "We got guys playing all over the world in some great leagues and teams. Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, Weston McKennie over at Juventus, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams just going over to Leeds, who by the way is coached by American Jesse Marsch, Matt Turner, who was just playing for the New England Revolution, now has gone over to Arsenal. The list goes on and on."