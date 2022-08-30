Unvaccinated NBA players and staff must take weekly COVID-19 test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Unvaccinated NBA players and staff members will be required to test weekly for COVID-19, said a league memo on Tuesday.

The new policy had been developed for several weeks and it was agreed upon by the National Basketball Players Association.

"It looks like we’ll be on our normal track in terms of when the season starts, in terms of our protocols around the game, particularly around the health and safety of our players," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the league’s Board of Governors meeting in July. "I have learned over the last two and a half years not to make any predictions when it comes to COVID, but only to say we’ll be prepared for anything that comes our way."

WARRIORS' ANDREW WIGGINS REGRETS GETTING COVID-19 VACCINE

Testing will not be required by vaccinated individuals unless directed by a team or league physician or by "government authority." Anyone exhibiting symptoms, regardless of vaccinations status, will have to report it and get tested. They also will have to report when someone in their household tests positive.

Facemasks will not be required but will be recommended indoors if virus levels are high in a certain area.

More than 95 percent of the league and its officials are vaccinated, and the league wants everyone to stay up to date with their vaccines.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The memo said that there will be some exceptions for the unvaccinated, notably if someone is "recently recovered" from the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.