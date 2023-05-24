Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bearcats
Published

University of Cincinnati fires 2 baseball staffers amid investigation reportedly involving gambling

The two staffers were let go last week

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The University of Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that two baseball staffers have been fired amid an investigation that reportedly could be related to gambling.

Assistant baseball coach Kyle Sprague and director of baseball operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties last week.

"On May 8, University of Cincinnati Athletics began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program," the school said in a statement. "Although the review is ongoing, Sprague and Nagel have been dismissed based on initial findings. UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bearcats lettering

The University of Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that two baseball staffers have been fired amid an investigation that reportedly could be related to gambling. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOX19 says multiple sources have told the outlet the investigation may involve gambling.

While Sprague and Nagel did not gamble themselves, a parent connected to a player on the team was and had conversations with the two employees.

NCAA Baseball mat

FOX19 says multiple sources have told the outlet the investigation may involve gambling. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

FORMER YANKEES MANAGER THROWS JAB AT HIS OLD CATCHER'S LACK OF SPEED DURING BROADCAST

Sprague and Nagel were apparently fired because they did not report their information to anybody – outcomes of games are not believed to have been influenced.

Bucket of baseballs

Assistant baseball coach Kyle Sprague and director of baseball operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties last week. (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brad Bohannon was fired as Alabama's baseball coach after suspicious gambling activity, and the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team was also under investigation.