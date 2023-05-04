Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide
Published

Ex-Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon linked to suspicious gambling by video surveillance: report

Bohannon was fired Thursday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former University of Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday after video surveillance allegedly linked him to "suspicious" wagers placed on Friday’s game against LSU that prompted four states to halt betting, according to a report. 

The university announced Thursday that athletic director Greg Byrne began the termination process after finding that Bohannon violated "the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees." 

Alabama coach Brad Bohannon sits on the bench

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon sits on the bench before a game at Sewell-Thomas Stadium April 3, 2022. (Gary Cosby Jr./USA Today Network)

This immediately followed the university's announcement Tuesday that it was seeking information related to a report that licensed sportsbooks in Ohio were ordered to halt wagers placed on the Crimson Tide over the weekend due to "suspicious wagering activity."

ALABAMA FIRES BASEBALL COACH BRAD BOHANNON FOLLOWING 'SUSPICIOUS' GAMBLING REPORT, LAWSUIT

Three more states, including New Jersey, Indiana and Pennsylvania followed suit. 

Citing multiple sources, ESPN reported Thursday that video surveillance indicated that an unknown bettor, who placed two wagers at the sportsbook at the Great American Ball Park in Ohio, was communicating with Bohannon at the time. 

Alabama coach Brad Bohannon

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon during a game in April 2023. (Gary Cosby Jr./USA Today Network)

Both bets had the Tigers winning. LSU swept Alabama in the three-game series. 

Bohannon noted after the 8-6 loss that sophomore pitcher Hagan Banks found out just an hour before the game he would be starting in place of starter Luke Holman, who was suffering from back tightness. 

"The NCAA takes sports wagering very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition," an NCAA spokesperson said Thursday, via ESPN. 

Alabama coach Brad Bohannon

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon and Alabama baserunner Jim Jarvis (10) talk as Jarvis stands on third of the Crimson Tide's game against the Auburn Tigers at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. (Gary Cosby Jr./USA Today Network)

"We will work with our partners to protect student-athletes and the sports they play. The association is monitoring the situation. Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA does not comment on current, pending or potential investigations."

News of Bohannon’s firing also follows a lawsuit from last month involving the head coach and two other members of the baseball coaching staff. They are accused of mishandling former pitcher Johnny Blake Bennett's arm injury.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.