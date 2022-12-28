University of Arkansas at Little Rock's basketball court severely damaged from freezing temperatures

Freezing temperatures in Little Rock caused a rupture to a water coil in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Jack Stephens Center, causing severe damage to the court.

Joe Foley Court was covered in water, so the school had no choice but to rip up the hardwood to let it dry.

The men's and women's basketball teams have had their games on Thursday postponed and relocated, and it's unknown if the court is salvageable for the season.

"I’m very appreciative of Simmons Bank Arena for their willingness to work with us on such short notice, especially over a holiday weekend," Director of Athletics George Lee said in a statement. "This situation has posed a unique challenge and I’m grateful for their flexibility and assistance to help us keep our OVC opening doubleheader in central Arkansas."

The postponed basketball games will be moved to Simmons Bank Arena — and the school is reportedly in the process of finding a temporary court for the remainder of the season.

The men's team is 4-9 on the season. The Lady Trojans are 3-8.