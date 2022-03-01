Ukraine war: Putin loses World Taekwondo black belt over invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin was stripped of his World Taekwondo black belt following his invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo announced Monday that Putin’s attacks on the eastern European nation go against the organization’s motto – "Peace is More Precious than Triumph."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph’ and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance," the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

"In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013."

World Taekwondo said Russian or Belarusian flags or national anthems would not be displayed at future events.

"In solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events. World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organize or recognize Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus."

RUSSIA FACING SPORTS ISOLATION OVER INVASION OF UKRAINE

"World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war."

Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador for the International Judo Federation was also suspended on Sunday.

"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the organization said in a statement.

Putin had used the sport to project an image of strength.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Tuesday, Russia had moved into Kharkiv, Ukraine, with military strikes. The advancement on Ukraine’s second-largest city had left multiple people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.