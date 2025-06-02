Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to shake hands with female sportscaster in awkward moment

Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim

Ryan Gaydos Fox News
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov raised eyebrows over the weekend when he refused to shake hands with CBS Sports broadcaster Kate Scott during UEFA Champions League coverage.

Nurmagomedov was among those on hand to watch Paris Saint-Germain trounce Inter Milan to win the UEFA Champions League. It was the first time in the club’s history. It also comes in the wake of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all leaving the club over the last few years.

Khabib Nurmagomedov looks on

Khabib Nurmagomedov looks on before a bout between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The former UFC fighter, who is Muslim, shook hands with streamer IShowSpeed, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry. As Scott put her hand out, Nurmagomedov kept his hand at his chest.

"I apologize, thank you so much," Scott said taking her hand away and putting it toward her chest.

It is likely that Nurmagomedov was following his religious beliefs in not shaking hands with Scott. The undefeated UFC fighter is a devout follower of Islam. The religion instructs men not to shake hands with a woman they are not married to.

Khabib Nurmagomedov looks on

Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen during the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Oct. 22, 2022. (Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports)

Scott married Malik Scott in 2024.

Nurmagomedov was one of the best fighters the UFC has seen in quite a while. He was the first Muslim fighter to win a UFC championship. He retired from the sport following a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020.

He was 29-0 in his career.

Kate Scott at MLS game

CBS Sports personality Kate Scott arrives before the game between Inter Miami CF and the Houston Dynamo at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 27, 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Since his retirement, Nurmagomedov has been in the corner of Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov.

