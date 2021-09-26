UFC's Dana White rips Oscar De La Hoya after boxing great criticizes fighter pay

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and UFC president Dana White traded expletives on social media after Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega battled for the lightweight title.

De La Hoya congratulated Volkanovski on beating Ortega via unanimous decision at UFC 266 and called out White for allegedly failing to pay fighters what the "Golden Boy" thinks they’re worth.

"Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some f---ing respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve," De La Hoya wrote.

White, never one to shy away from anyone who comes after him, fired back at De La Hoya.

"STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance," White wrote referencing De La Hoya dropping out of his Vitor Belfort fight earlier this month because of COVID.

The two appeared to end the battle right there.

White has routinely pushed back on criticism over what the fighters in his company get paid. He did so as recently as Aug. 30 in an interview on the "Tough Business" podcast.

"What happens is when you build something great, and I say this all the time, whenever you build something great, it's always surrounded by negativity. When you're in a business like us, the level of scumbags that are in the media, it's unexplainable. I mean it's going on right now, you have these scumbags out there that know nothing about the business, telling all the fighters, 'oh you're all being underpaid, you're not being paid enough money'... every media member that talks about fighter pay, is a scumbag," White said at the time.