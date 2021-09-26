UFC 266: Alexander Volkanovski tops Brian Ortega in epic fight, Valentina Shevchenko retains via TKO

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko left Las Vegas with their straps on Saturday.

Volkanovski was able to retain the featherweight title at UFC 266 in a thrilling fight against Brian Ortega, via unanimous decision.

The battle somehow lasted all five rounds. The highlight came in Round 3 when it appeared Volkanovski was getting the upper hand on Ortega, busting his nose open and giving him a swollen eye. However, Ortega was able to save himself by putting Volkanovski in a few submission holds.

Volkanovski was able to slip out of every hold Ortega put him in and stayed on top of Ortega throughout the remainder of the fight to seal the decision victory.

It is Volkanovski’s 20th consecutive victory. He hasn’t lost a fight since Australian Fighting Championships 5 in May 2013. The 32-year-old Australian has held the title since December 2019 when he beat Max Holloway. He defended his title against Holloway in the rematch last July.

Ortega was bruised and bloodied by the end of the night but showed incredible heart and toughness.

In the other main event of the night, Valentina Shevchenko was able to retain her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy via a fourth-round technical knockout.

Shevchenko dominated Murphy throughout the entire fight. She hit 64% of her strikes and was 98-for-170 on his significant strikes. She also took down Murphy three times.

She now has the most title defenses of any current UFC titleholder with six, according to MMA Junkie.