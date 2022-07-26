Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Tyreek Hill again hypes up Tua Tagovailoa's potential, calls him 'most accurate quarterback in the NFL'

Tyreek Hill also explained why he wanted to play for the Dolphins

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins’ newest superstar, Tyreek Hill, hyped Tua Tagovailoa’s playing abilities again on Monday with the team’s training camp set to begin later this week.

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade during the offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reportedly down to the Dolphins and the New York Jets as Hill’s two preferred destinations, and he landed in Miami instead of the Big Apple.

Hill appeared on ESPN’s "First Take" and was asked about Tagovailoa’s potential and why he wanted to play for the Dolphins instead of the Jets.

Tyreek Hill of Team Quavo attends 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tyreek Hill of Team Quavo attends 2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three at Pullman Yards on April 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"I just feel like a lot of people haven’t seen young Tua’s full potential," Hill said, adding that Tagovailoa has big-game experience from playing at Alabama. "I’ve had a chance to play with him, practice with him at practice and see his confidence. I’ve had a chance to golf with him – good guy, obviously. 

"I see a lot of similarities when I look at him and when I see Patrick (Mahomes). He’s definitely on to something."

Hill added that while Wilson "is a dog," he would "play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL."

Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, stretches during the Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on June 2, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, stretches during the Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on June 2, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The superstar wide receiver has done a good job raising up Tagovailoa in the offseason. He called Tagovailoa’s more accurate than Mahomes and made clear earlier this month he believed the quarterback will silence the doubters.

"It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]," Hill said Friday on his "It Needed to be Said" podcast. "I can't really name point, but I'm saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua], and I'm just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn."

Tua Tagovailoa, #1, taps the helmet of Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, between drills during the Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on June 1, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa, #1, taps the helmet of Tyreek Hill, #10 of the Miami Dolphins, between drills during the Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on June 1, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. ( Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

There will certainly be higher expectations going into year three for Tagovailoa. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Miami has not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.