Tyreek Hill again hypes up Tua Tagovailoa's potential, calls him 'most accurate quarterback in the NFL'

The Miami Dolphins’ newest superstar, Tyreek Hill, hyped Tua Tagovailoa’s playing abilities again on Monday with the team’s training camp set to begin later this week.

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade during the offseason from the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reportedly down to the Dolphins and the New York Jets as Hill’s two preferred destinations, and he landed in Miami instead of the Big Apple.

Hill appeared on ESPN’s "First Take" and was asked about Tagovailoa’s potential and why he wanted to play for the Dolphins instead of the Jets.

"I just feel like a lot of people haven’t seen young Tua’s full potential," Hill said, adding that Tagovailoa has big-game experience from playing at Alabama. "I’ve had a chance to play with him, practice with him at practice and see his confidence. I’ve had a chance to golf with him – good guy, obviously.

"I see a lot of similarities when I look at him and when I see Patrick (Mahomes). He’s definitely on to something."

Hill added that while Wilson "is a dog," he would "play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL."

The superstar wide receiver has done a good job raising up Tagovailoa in the offseason. He called Tagovailoa’s more accurate than Mahomes and made clear earlier this month he believed the quarterback will silence the doubters.

"It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]," Hill said Friday on his "It Needed to be Said" podcast. "I can't really name point, but I'm saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua], and I'm just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn."

There will certainly be higher expectations going into year three for Tagovailoa. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Miami has not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.