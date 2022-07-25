Kyler Murray's contract extension with Cardinals includes interesting nugget

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kyler Murray signed a massive contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals last week, and he will remain with the organization that drafted him for the next five years.

The agreement included one interesting detail, the NFL Network pointed out Monday — an "independent study clause."

The deal will force Murray to study game film at least four hours per game week on his own. Teams can see if players are studying and watching film on their tablets. Murray could potentially be in default of his guaranteed money should he fail to meet the study requirements.

Murray officially signed the contract earlier Monday. According to multiple reports, the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed.

The deal comes just at the start of Murray’s fourth season with the Cardinals. He made his first playoff appearance during the 2021 season after an 11-6 season.

The team lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round 34-11. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Murray was the No. 1 overall draft pick of the Cardinals in 2019. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He has made two Pro Bowl appearances in three total years.

In 46 games, he’s thrown for 11,480 yards with 70 touchdown passes and 48 interceptions.