Twins welcome Red Sox to Target Field

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Minnesota Twins try to continue their surprising start to the season on Monday when they open a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Target Field.

Minnesota, which has lost more than 90 games the past four seasons, finds itself tied for second place in the American League Central with the Detroit Tigers, three games back of the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins continued to roll over the weekend, taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox. In Sunday's rubber match, Brian Dozier hit two home runs, and Kyle Gibson tossed eight strong innings in Minnesota's 8-1 win.

"Gibson was locked in," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "We just rode him out as long as we could. He pitched well for us."

Gibson (4-3) allowed just one run on four hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, which tied a career high. Dozier drove in four runs, and Eddie Rosario plated two in his two-hit game to help the Twins win for the 16th time in their last 16 games.

"We've got a lot of confidence in here," Gibson said.

Hoping to keep the Twins rolling will be righty Ricky Nolasco, who is 4-1, but has pitched to a 6.00 ERA. Nolasco won his fourth straight start on Tuesday in Pittsburgh, as he allowed four runs (3 earned) and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Nolasco is 2-2 in five starts versus the Red Sox with a 5.08 ERA.

Boston, meanwhile, has won two in a row after a series win over the Los Angeles Angels this weekend. On Sunday, Mike Napoli homered and drove in four runs to back a stellar outing from Wade Miley and the Red Sox claimed a 6-1 victory.

"I think there's always some incentive when you go up against your old organization," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Napoli's hot streak over the final three games in the set where he finished 5-for-9 with four homers, five runs scored and eight RBI.

Miley (4-4) allowed a run on four hits with two strikeouts, needing only 97 pitches to complete the outing. Koji Uehara closed things out with a scoreless ninth.

The Red Sox, who won the last two games in the series after dropping four of their previous five, will hand the ball to Joe Kelly on Monday, as he attempts to find the win column for the first time since April 11.

Kelly lost to Texas on Wednesday, but pitched well, as he surrendered just two runs and seven hits in seven innings. Still, his winless streak reached seven starts and he fell to 1-3 to go along with a 5.13 ERA.

Boston won four of its six matchups with the Twins last season.