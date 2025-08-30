Tulane coach says Northwestern showed 'disrespect' to New Orleans after uniform tribute denial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tulane football team came away with a dominant 23-3 victory over Northwestern Saturday, but the Green Wave admittedly had a personal vendetta against their opponent.

The Green Wave took on the Wildcats at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, one day after the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in the city, which forced Tulane to play its home games in five stadiums throughout Louisiana and Alabama.

Tulane opted to wear green helmets, similar to those the 2005 team wore, and that squad also wore white jerseys.

However, Northwestern, on the road, decided to go with the white tops in the season opener.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall said his team asked to wear white uniforms to commemorate the 2005 team, but it was denied. The home team usually wears colors.

That, Sumrall said, was "motivation" for his squad.

"That's their prerogative, but when you show disrespect to the city of New Orleans, that's what's going to happen. You're going to run into a team like this," Sumrall told reporters after the game.

"They had a chip on their shoulder. I wanted to wear the same exact uniform that team wore 20 years ago. The request got denied. We might have used that as a little bit of motivation to represent the city. Don't disrespect New Orleans, ever."

The Superdome in New Orleans did not reopen until 2006, and the New Orleans Saints had to move.

Sumrall has been on and off with Tulane since 2012, first joining the school as a co-defensive coordinator. He left after the 2014 season but returned last year to become the head coach after previously leading Troy for two seasons.

