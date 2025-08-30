Arch Manning struggles as top-ranked Texas falls to reigning champion No. 3 Ohio State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic rematch had the same result.

No. 3 Ohio State handled Arch Manning and defeated the top-ranked Texas Longhorns with a 14-7 victory in Columbus on Saturday.

The Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns, then led by Will Howard and Quinn Ewers, respectively, to advance to last season's national championship, which Ohio State won.

Texas entered Ohio Stadium as the No. 1 team in the nation and did not look like it one bit.

It took a while for both offenses to get going, as the teams turned the ball over on downs on their opening drives. Rising superstar Jeremiah Smith then had two drops for OSU on its next drive, but the Buckeyes were able to find the end zone with about nine minutes left in the first half with a rushing touchdown on fourth and goal. The Longhorns punted on each of their final four drives of the first half.

After the Buckeyes went three-and-out to open the second half, the Longhorns’ offense was moving. But it was stopped again on fourth down, this time right at the goal line, as Manning tried to push for six himself.

Ohio State again had to punt after just three plays, but Manning returned the favor with an interception that was returned to the Buckeyes’ 32. OSU got across midfield, and, on second and 7 from the Texas 40, quarterback Julian Sayin found Carnell Tate for the score to make it a 14-0 Buckeyes lead with 13:08 to go in the game.

Texas got across midfield in an effort to begin a comeback, and Manning got bailed out when what looked like an intercepted pass was ruled an incomplete pass after review. They got inside the red zone, but a 4th and 3 pass into the end zone fell to the turf. It was the third straight fourth down that was not converted after getting their first of the afternoon.

In desperation mode, the Longhorns marched again, and Manning finally found the end zone, hitting Parker Livingstone for a 32-yard score with 3:28 to go.

Texas forced yet another three and out and got the ball back at their own 15 with 2:26 to go. On the Longhorns' second play, Manning threw a perfect 30-yard pass, but they were unable to get another first down.

Manning went 17-for-30 for 170 passing yards, but 132 of them came in the fourth quarter alone. It was Manning's first road start of his career, and it was a tough task against what may be the best defense in the country.

In his first game as a starter, Sayin was 13-for-20 for 126 yards.

Perhaps the toughest test for the Buckeyes is in the books, and they'll have a couple tuneups against Grambling State and Ohio University for the next two Saturdays.

Texas will likely get back into its usual winning ways as well. The Longhorns host San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State the next three weeks.

For both squads, it's this Saturday that will be on their minds for perhaps the rest of the season and the playoffs.

