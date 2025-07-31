Trump signs executive order to reestablish Presidential Fitness Test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order reestablishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and the Presidential Fitness Test.

Trump, surrounded by Vice President JD Vance, Heath and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Education Secretary Linda McMahon, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, LPGA Tour legend Annika Sorenstam and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, emphasized the need to bring back a focus on physical fitness and nutrition in sports.

With the signing of the executive order, Trump planned to address the "widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness with a time-tested approach celebrating the exceptionalism of America’s sports and fitness traditions."

The executive order will direct the council to create "school-based programs that reward excellence in physical education and develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award."

"It’s a wonderful tradition and we’re bringing it back," Trump said.

DeChambeau is the chair of the council. Trump mentioned San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will also be on the council

"We have an opportunity at being the 70th anniversary of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, to literally change the fabric of kids’ lives," DeChambeau said. "Our first initiative is to bring back and reignite the president’s fitness test and also reestablish some key guidelines on building communities."

President Dwight D. Eisenhower created the President’s Council on Youth Fitness in 1956, and President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Presidential Physical Fitness Award in 1966.

When the program was first created, children had to run and perform situps, pullups or pushups and a sit-and-reach test.

President Barack Obama retired the Presidential Fitness Test, and the council under his presidency established the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

"We need to re-instill the spirit of competition and that spirit and that commitment to nutrition and physical fitness," Kennedy said.

Trump has been a major figure in the sports world since his presidential campaign for his second term kicked off. He was seen at several college football and NFL games as well as UFC events.

He’s also recently put pressure on the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former team nicknames, the Redskins and Indians respectively.