Big 12 ditches LED glass courts mid-tournament after mixed reviews about slippery surface

The Big 12 will return to a traditional hardwood court for the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament after a number of players slipped on the innovative, but controversial, LED glass court.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark issued a statement Thursday night announcing the move, stating that the conference will change the court for the semifinal games in order to provide the "greatest level of comfort" for the players.

"After consultation with the coaches of our four semifinal teams, I have decided that in order to provide our student-athletes with the greatest level of comfort on a huge stage this weekend, we will transition to a hardwood court for the remainder of the tournament," Yormark said.

"We look forward to a great semifinals and championship game."

The Big 12 announced last month that it would be playing its men's and women's tournaments on the glass surface, which is produced by ASB GlassFloor and has been used at the NBA All-Star Game and in Europe but never during an official competition in the U.S.

But the innovative courts received mixed reviews.

"I will say it was a little slippery in some areas," Kansas women's player Elle Evans admitted.

"The floor was fine," Kansas coach Bill Self said before the Jayhawks quarterfinal game, "but it did seem a little different from a traction standpoint than the majority of courts are."

Several players have slipped on the court, including Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, who strained a muscle when he slipped during the Red Raiders’ 75-63 loss to Iowa State.

"Obviously, the floor is a bit slippery," he said. "I think I just kind of mis-stepped or did a movement that caused me to slip."

After the Jayhawks defeated TCU to advance to the semifinals, Self said he didn’t play a role in the decision to swap the courts but admitted that, "I think it’s the right thing to do."

The glass courts have an aluminum and steel spring-action design that is supposed to mimic the flexibility of hardwood, and the LED panels feature a ceramic coating and little dots etched into the glass in order to create traction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.