Trump says tariff tension will make 2026 World Cup 'more exciting'

President Donald Trump has thrust international trade relations and markets into a state of uncertainty with recent tariff declarations, but he also believes they will enhance the excitement the 2026 World Cup.

At a Friday press conference in the Oval Office with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump was asked how the current trade tensions, especially with Canada and Mexico, which are the other host countries with the U.S. in 2026, may affect the World Cup.

"I think it's going to make it more exciting," Trump said. "Tension is a good thing, it makes it much more exciting."

This week, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico but then announced Thursday a one-month reprieve for both countries on goods compliant under a North American trade pact.

The exemptions for the two largest U.S. trading partners expire on April 2. Trump has also threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners.

When Trump first announced tariffs on Mexico and Canada in early February, he ended up delaying them by a month after working out agreements with both countries to help secure the northern and southern border.

However, the tension from the incident still spilled into sports during the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off exhibition tournament from Feb. 12 to 20. Fans in Canada booed the U.S. national anthem while fans in the U.S. booed the Canadian national anthem ahead of multiple games.

It started Feb. 13, when Canadian fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem after President Donald Trump's recent threats to impose tariffs on Canada while also suggesting the country should become America's 51st state.

The booing prompted a flurry of brawls between Canadian and U.S. players in the first meeting of the tournament between the two teams on Feb. 15. The U.S. won that game 3-1.

The Canadian national anthem was then booed at TD Garden in Boston before a 4 Nations game between Canada and Finland.

The U.S. and Canada then met in the final on Feb. 20, and American fans in Boston once again booed the Canadian national anthem, albeit with a lighter tone. Canada won the game in overtime, 3-2.

Since then, hostile rhetoric between the two countries, including in sports, has only escalated. NHL games involving teams based in Canada and the U.S. have often featured booing during pre-game national anthems of the visiting team.

Fans at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the event last Saturday night. Star sports commentator Pat McAfee loudly lambasted the Canadian fans for booing, and the country as a whole, in response during the Peacock broadcast.

"It kind of sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing," McAfee shouted at the broadcast table.

McAfee has since said he has received death threats against his infant daughter for the comments.

Canadian men’s soccer coach Jesse Marsch blasted Trump for his "51st state" remarks, calling them "insulting" Wednesday. During CONCACAF Nations League media day, Marsch said he was "ashamed" of how Canada had been insulted by the president.

"If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state," Marsch said. "As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies. But one thing’s for sure: When I look forward a month from now, this will fuel our team. The mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country."

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky has also been criticized by fellow Canadians for his apparent support of Trump. Trump recently said he had asked Gretzky to become the next "governor of Canada" after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would be resigning.

But after Gretzky expressed support for "Canada remaining a separate country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State," Trump declared Gretzky a "free agent."