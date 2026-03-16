Darius Slay, 6-time Pro Bowl cornerback, announces retirement after 13 NFL seasons

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Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback, announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons on Monday.

Slay made the announcement on his Instagram page, where he shared some career highlights as well as a message to the game of football.

"Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me," his Instagram caption read. ‘I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful."

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Slay, a second-round pick out of Mississippi State by the Detroit Lions, racked up a career 28 interceptions, including a league-leading eight in 2017, and 163 passes defended, which also led the league that year.

He became one of the best players at his position in the league over his seven years with the Lions before transitioning to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 when he was traded to the East Coast.

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It was there Slay continued to make Pro Bowls, but he captured his one and only Super Bowl ring during the 2024 season after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans in Super Bowl LIX.

Slay spent a year with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year in his final season, playing 10 games with three passes defended.

"It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just a kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…" he wrote.

Slay earned the nickname "Big Play Slay" for his ability to come up clutch at a position that is one of the hardest to play in the NFL.

But after the Steelers released him following 10 games, he was claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills. However, he never played for them, saying he didn’t "feel like packing up and moving again."

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It was a decision that ultimately led Slay to call it quits for his career, one that he should be happy with considering the accolades he racked up, both personally and as a team, considering he will always be known as a Super Bowl champion.

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