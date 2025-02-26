Trump declares Wayne Gretzky ‘free agent' after NHL legend supports Canada ‘remaining a separate country’

After previously referring to Wayne Gretzky as the "governor of Canada," President Donald Trump has declared the NHL legend a "free agent."

Justin Trudeau announced his plan to resign as Canada's prime minister earlier this year, prompting Trump to ask Gretzky if he wanted to be the country's "governor" after Trump called for Canada to become the "51st state."

However, Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday his "friend" is "somewhat ‘low key' about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State."

So, "The Great One" is now on the market.

"Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy! They call him, ‘The Great One,’ and he is. He could run for any political office in Canada, and win. Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy," Trump wrote on Wednesday.

"Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy. He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent,’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him.

"He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!"

While speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago last month, Trump said Gretzky was "not too interested" in becoming Canada's "governor," but "he probably would have liked statehood."

Gretzky attended a victory party for Trump's 2024 election win after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris. Gretzky was spotted wearing a MAGA hat shortly afterward and attended Trump's inauguration.

The NHL's all-time points leader was named Canada's honorary captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the Americans. Canadian and American fans booed each other's national anthem during the tournament due to political tensions between the countries.

