Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Rangers

NY Rangers fans boo Canadian national anthem as Toronto Maple Leafs visit Madison Square Garden

The Rangers lost, 3-2

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The national anthem wars between the United States and Canada are not over yet.

While it has been faint, playful sports banter in the past, things took a serious turn last month amid political tensions between the two countries.

It began at an Ottawa Senators game on Feb. 1, when the fans booed the "Star-Spangled Banner" upon the Minnesota Wild's visit. The next day, Toronto Raptors fans booed the anthem when the Los Angeles Clippers came to town.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

National anthem at MSG

Madison Square Garden during the national anthem before opening night between the New York Rangers and the Arizona Coyotes.  (Brad Penner-USA Today Sports)

The boos reached new heights during the highly contested 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, which Canada eventually won over the U.S., but when the Toronto Maple Leafs visited Madison Square Garden on Friday night, the boos still rang.

New York Rangers fans booed the singing of "O, Canada" before their 3-2 loss to the team from up north.

In a sense of irony, Team USA captain Auston Matthews was on the opposing end of the boos Friday night, considering he is a superstar for the Leafs.

Igor Shesterkin

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) looks on during the anthem before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. (Jessica Alcheh-USA Today Sports)

CRITICISM OF WAYNE GRETZKY BY CANADIANS DUE TO HIS SUPPORT FOR TRUMP HAS 'BROKEN HIS HEART,' WIFE SAYS

The initial boos came on the same day that President Donald Trump signed an executive order consisting of a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China. Trump also has stated that Canada could become the "51st state." The Canadian tariffs were eventually held off.

After Canada defeated USA in an overtime thriller for the 4 Nations title, Prime Minister Justin Trudueau, who had announced his impending resignation, took a parting shot at Trump.

"You can't take our country - and you can't take our game," he posted on X.

Canada flag at MSG

The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild honor Canada just prior to the national anthem at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2014, in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Wild 5-4. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the Blueshirts, it was a tough loss as they continue to try to squeak into the playoffs. The Leafs' 76 points are currently the second-best in the Eastern Conference, and the team leads the Atlantic Division.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.