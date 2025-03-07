Trump to sign executive order establishing White House Task Force for 2026 FIFA World Cup

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday establishing a White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, a White House official told Fox News Digital.

Trump will serve as the chair of the task force, while Vice President JD Vance will serve as the vice chair, the official confirmed. An executive director, who has not been named, will manage and oversee daily operations.

The goal of the task force will be to oversee preparations for the tournament and will comprise Trump’s cabinet and key government agencies. According to the official, the task force will also work with federal agencies in planning, organizing, and executing the World Cup.

Expected to be one of the largest international sporting events, host cities are anticipating nearly half a million visitors with a potential economic impact of up to $480 million that will benefit the tourism, hospitality and retail industries.

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades that will take place in multiple countries.

The tournament will be hosted in 16 cities, beginning with 48 teams playing 104 matches in total.

For the United States, matches will be played in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, and New Jersey.

The final will be played at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026.