The World Cup

Trump to sign executive order establishing White House Task Force for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The executive order establishes Trump as chair of the task force

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday establishing a White House Task Force for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, a White House official told Fox News Digital. 

Trump will serve as the chair of the task force, while Vice President JD Vance will serve as the vice chair, the official confirmed. An executive director, who has not been named, will manage and oversee daily operations. 

Trump speaks

U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2025. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

The goal of the task force will be to oversee preparations for the tournament and will comprise Trump’s cabinet and key government agencies. According to the official, the task force will also work with federal agencies in planning, organizing, and executing the World Cup. 

Expected to be one of the largest international sporting events, host cities are anticipating nearly half a million visitors with a potential economic impact of up to $480 million that will benefit the tourism, hospitality and retail industries. 

The international tournament, spanning North America, will begin in June 2026 and is the first World Cup in more than two decades that will take place in multiple countries. 

FIFA World Cup Trophy

FILE - The FIFA World Cup Trophy sits on a stand outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on June 16, 2022.  (Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports)

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO TOUTS UPCOMING CLUB WORLD CUP AS START OF BIG YEAR FOR SOCCER IN US

The tournament will be hosted in 16 cities, beginning with 48 teams playing 104 matches in total. 

For the United States, matches will be played in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. 

MetLife Stadium sign

A general view of MetLife Stadium prior to a game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The final will be played at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.