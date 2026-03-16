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World Baseball Classic

Olivia Dunne stresses as she watches Paul Skenes get out of jam at World Baseball Classic

Dunne was on hand to watch Skenes

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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United States defeats Dominican Republic, advances to World Baseball Classic Final Video

United States defeats Dominican Republic, advances to World Baseball Classic Final

United States defeats Dominican Republic to advance to the World Baseball Classic Final.

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NCAA national champion gymnast Olivia Dunne came to grips with the idea she may not be "cut out" for watching her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, pitch with enormous stakes attached.

Skenes was on the mound for Team USA to start their World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic. He allowed a home run to Junior Caminero but buckled down and didn’t allow another run to cross the plate.

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Paul Skenes on the mound

United States pitcher Paul Skenes (30) delivers a pitch against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on March 15, 2026. (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

In the fourth inning, the Dominican Republic had a good chance to get more runs on the board with the bases loaded. Skenes got catcher Austin Wells to fly out, ending the threat.

Dunne posted a video to her TikTok page, showing herself nervously watching Skenes work his magic.

"When someone says they’re stressed but they’ve never watched their man get out of a bases loaded jam repping the USA," she wrote as the video’s screen caption.

CONTROVERSIAL STRIKE THREE GIVES TEAM USA WIN AT WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC, SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS

Livvy Dunne in Houston to watch Team USA

Livvy Dunne poses for a photo during a game between Team United States and Team Great Britain during 2026 World Baseball Classic Pool B at Daikin Park on March 7, 2026, in Houston, Texas. (Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Dunne added in the comments that she wished she was acting.

"I am not cut out for this," she added in the caption.

Skenes lasted 4.1 innings and struck out two batters. He allowed one run on six hits and was given the win for his efforts. The U.S. won the game, 2-1, and will move on to the World Baseball Classic final against either Italy or Venezuela.

The Pittsburgh Pirates star is finished pitching in the World Baseball Classic, and can now focus on his club team. He is coming off a National League Cy Young Award-winning season.

Paul Skenes comes back to the dugout

United States pitcher Paul Skenes signs autographs after the team defeated the Dominican Republic at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

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Dunne is likely to be on hand for several of his games.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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