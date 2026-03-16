Olivia Dunne stresses as she watches Paul Skenes get out of jam at World Baseball Classic

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NCAA national champion gymnast Olivia Dunne came to grips with the idea she may not be "cut out" for watching her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, pitch with enormous stakes attached.

Skenes was on the mound for Team USA to start their World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic. He allowed a home run to Junior Caminero but buckled down and didn’t allow another run to cross the plate.

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In the fourth inning, the Dominican Republic had a good chance to get more runs on the board with the bases loaded. Skenes got catcher Austin Wells to fly out, ending the threat.

Dunne posted a video to her TikTok page, showing herself nervously watching Skenes work his magic.

"When someone says they’re stressed but they’ve never watched their man get out of a bases loaded jam repping the USA," she wrote as the video’s screen caption.

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Dunne added in the comments that she wished she was acting.

"I am not cut out for this," she added in the caption.

Skenes lasted 4.1 innings and struck out two batters. He allowed one run on six hits and was given the win for his efforts. The U.S. won the game, 2-1, and will move on to the World Baseball Classic final against either Italy or Venezuela.

The Pittsburgh Pirates star is finished pitching in the World Baseball Classic, and can now focus on his club team. He is coming off a National League Cy Young Award-winning season.

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Dunne is likely to be on hand for several of his games.