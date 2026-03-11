Expand / Collapse search
FIFA president says Trump reiterated Iran 'welcome to compete' at World Cup in US amid Middle East conflict

'Under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,' Iran's sports minister said Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said President Donald Trump "reiterated" to him that Iran’s men’s national soccer team would be "welcome to compete" at the 2026 World Cup in the United States later this summer, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Infantino shared the details of his conversation with the president in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday.

Donald Trump speaks in Oval Office

US President Donald Trump speaks as (L-R) the former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Secretary of State Marco Rubio listen during a meeting with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 17, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

"This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days.

"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino said.

 "We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

But on Wednesday, Iran’s sports minister claimed a squad would not be sent to the World Cup. 

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

President Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, attend the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The event took place in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2025. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," ​​Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television, via Reuters. 

Iran is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iran soccer team celebrates

Players of Iran celebrate after the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Group A game between Iran and Uzbekistan at Azadi Stadium on March 25, 2025, in Tehran, Iran. Iran's national football team celebrated after securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu)

Trump was indifferent last week when asked about Iran’s participation in the World Cup, telling Politico, "I really don’t care." 

"I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

