FIFA president says Trump reiterated Iran 'welcome to compete' at World Cup in US amid Middle East conflict

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said President Donald Trump "reiterated" to him that Iran’s men’s national soccer team would be "welcome to compete" at the 2026 World Cup in the United States later this summer, despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Infantino shared the details of his conversation with the president in a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday.

"This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days.

"We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States," Infantino said.

"We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World."

But on Wednesday, Iran’s sports minister claimed a squad would not be sent to the World Cup.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," ​​Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television, via Reuters.

Iran is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Trump was indifferent last week when asked about Iran’s participation in the World Cup, telling Politico , "I really don’t care."

"I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.