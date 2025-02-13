Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL

Trump needing to sign order to keep men out of women's sports is 'absolute insanity,' NFL legend says

Brett Favre spoke on why he defended President Donald Trump amid his trans athlete executive order

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
NCAA has a lot more to do for women's sports, Sage Steele says Video

NCAA has a lot more to do for women's sports, Sage Steele says

'The Sage Steele Show' host weighs in on President Donald Trump's rapid signing of executive orders on 'Hannity.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

NFL legend Brett Favre talked Wednesday about why he thought it was important to speak out and defend President Donald Trump's executive order barring biological men from women’s sports.

Trump signed the order in the East Room of the White House last week. The NCAA followed suit and complied with the order. Some states have bucked the order and have since faced Title IX investigation from Trump’s Education Department.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett Favre in October 2024

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre speaks during a campaign rally for then-former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Favre said in a video posted on Wednesday that his daughters would sometimes tell him to rethink posting some of the things he does on X. He said there was some good in that, but he found value in standing up for what he believes in.

"I think there’s some good in that in being quiet. But also, there’s some element of standing up for what you believe in," Favre said. "And it’s crazy because most of it is common sense and to think we’re having a discussion that our president has to sign (an executive order) to keep men out of women’s sports is absolutely insane.

"But that’s the world we’re in right now. We bought ourselves some time in the next four years. We’ll see how that plays out. But the common sense part of our country and the decisions that are being made, right now, are becoming more stable and back to the norm. I feel like the more we speak up and back common sense thinking, the better off we’re gonna be."

Donald Trump and Brett Favre

President Donald Trump, left, and Brett Favre. (AP Newsroom/IMAGN)

TRANS ATHLETE SADIE SCHREINER NOT COMPETING FOR RIT WOMEN'S TRACK TEAM AFTER TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER

Trump’s order gave the federal government authority to penalize federally funded entities that "deprive women and girls of faith athletic opportunities."

The NCAA announced a policy change a day later. "A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team," the new policy read. The new policy still allows biological females to compete on men's teams.

Donald Trump pen

President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NCAA President Charlie Baker said the executive order provided a "clear, national standard."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.