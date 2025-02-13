Trump needing to sign order to keep men out of women's sports is 'absolute insanity,' NFL legend says

NFL legend Brett Favre talked Wednesday about why he thought it was important to speak out and defend President Donald Trump's executive order barring biological men from women’s sports.

Trump signed the order in the East Room of the White House last week. The NCAA followed suit and complied with the order. Some states have bucked the order and have since faced Title IX investigation from Trump’s Education Department.

Favre said in a video posted on Wednesday that his daughters would sometimes tell him to rethink posting some of the things he does on X. He said there was some good in that, but he found value in standing up for what he believes in.

"I think there’s some good in that in being quiet. But also, there’s some element of standing up for what you believe in," Favre said. "And it’s crazy because most of it is common sense and to think we’re having a discussion that our president has to sign (an executive order) to keep men out of women’s sports is absolutely insane.

"But that’s the world we’re in right now. We bought ourselves some time in the next four years. We’ll see how that plays out. But the common sense part of our country and the decisions that are being made, right now, are becoming more stable and back to the norm. I feel like the more we speak up and back common sense thinking, the better off we’re gonna be."

Trump’s order gave the federal government authority to penalize federally funded entities that "deprive women and girls of faith athletic opportunities."

The NCAA announced a policy change a day later. "A student-athlete assigned male at birth may not compete on a women’s team," the new policy read. The new policy still allows biological females to compete on men's teams.

NCAA President Charlie Baker said the executive order provided a "clear, national standard."