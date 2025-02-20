Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

Trump gives Team USA pep talk before 4 Nations final vs Canada

'There's no pressure whatsoever,' Trump told the US Hockey Team

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Trump will go ‘toe-to-toe’ with any foreign adversary but ‘prefers diplomacy,’ Mike Waltz explains Video

Trump will go ‘toe-to-toe’ with any foreign adversary but ‘prefers diplomacy,’ Mike Waltz explains

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reflects on one month of MAGA on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

President Donald Trump revealed his phone call with the U.S. Hockey Team ahead of its high-stakes 4 Nations Face-Off Final vs. Canada on Thursday.

Trump posted footage of the phone call to a video on X, revealing a motivational message delivered the way only Trump can.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates scoring against Team Canada during the first period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. 

Team USA forward Brady Tkachuk celebrates scoring against Team Canada during the first period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden.  (Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

"You guys are really talented. I have great respect for hockey players. I'm a hockey fan. I love hockey," Trump began. 

Coaches and players were seen smiling, but kept stoic expressions, as the president spoke. 

"The talent, the skill that you have is crazy. And just go out and have a good time tonight and I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skill group of people," Trump continued. "It's an honor to talk to you. And get out there, and there's no pressure whatsoever." 

The players let out a light chuckle after Trump's "no pressure" line. 

Finally, Trump departed with his closing message. 

"You just go out and have a good time. You're going to win, and we love America. We love you guys. We'll be watching tonight. Bring it home!" Trump concluded. 

The stakes for Thursday's game were raised amid physical hostility between the teams throughout the tournament and geopolitical tension between the two countries in recent weeks. 

It started on Feb. 13 when Canada fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem. The tension stemmed from President Donald Trump's recent threats to issue tariffs on Canada while also suggesting the country should become America's 51st state.

Then on Saturday, three fights broke out in the first nine seconds of a 4 Nations Face-Off game between the U.S. and Canada. 

USA-CANADA RIVALRY TAKES CENTER STAGE IN 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FINAL: WHAT TO KNOW

Charlie McAvoy checks Sidney Crosby

Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) is checked by United States' Charlie McAvoy (25) as Vincent Trocheck (16) looks on during first period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.  (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

At the opening puck drop, Matthew Tkachuk of the U.S. and Canada's Brandon Hagel didn't wait to drop the gloves. Just two seconds later, Matthew's brother, Brady, went toe-to-toe with Sam Bennett. Then a scrap involving just about everyone broke out, and J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko got into a fight of their own.

The U.S. went on to win that game, 3-1. 

The Canadian national anthem was then booed at TD Garden in Boston before a 4 Nations game between Canada and Finland. Canada went on to win that game to clinch a matchup against the U.S. in the championship game. 

The general manager for the U.S. men’s team, Bill Guerin, appeared on "America’s Newsroom" on Monday and was asked whether the brawl was ignited because of the booing, previous heat between players or the political strife between the U.S. and Canada. Guerin said he thought it was all of the above.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bill Guerin in 2013

Aug 27, 2013; Arlington, VA, USA; Former NHL player and Olympic team member Bill Guerin (left) speak with NHL Network host Kathryn Tappen during a ceremony unveiling the 2014 USA Olympic hockey jersey as part of the 2013 U.S. men's national team camp at Kettler Capitals Iceplex. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

"I think a little bit of everything. Canada-U.S. is a huge rivalry in hockey," he said. "I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in. I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I really do think the players used it as inspiration."

Guerin even pleaded for Trump to come to Boston to watch the game, but the president wasn't able to make it. 

However, Trump's phone call prompted messages of gratitude from multiple players, including J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson and Matt Boldy, on Thursday ahead of the game. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.