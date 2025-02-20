Trump gives Team USA pep talk before 4 Nations final vs Canada

President Donald Trump revealed his phone call with the U.S. Hockey Team ahead of its high-stakes 4 Nations Face-Off Final vs. Canada on Thursday.

Trump posted footage of the phone call to a video on X, revealing a motivational message delivered the way only Trump can.

"You guys are really talented. I have great respect for hockey players. I'm a hockey fan. I love hockey," Trump began.

Coaches and players were seen smiling, but kept stoic expressions, as the president spoke.

"The talent, the skill that you have is crazy. And just go out and have a good time tonight and I just want to wish you a lot of luck. You really are a skill group of people," Trump continued. "It's an honor to talk to you. And get out there, and there's no pressure whatsoever."

The players let out a light chuckle after Trump's "no pressure" line.

Finally, Trump departed with his closing message.

"You just go out and have a good time. You're going to win, and we love America. We love you guys. We'll be watching tonight. Bring it home!" Trump concluded.

The stakes for Thursday's game were raised amid physical hostility between the teams throughout the tournament and geopolitical tension between the two countries in recent weeks.

It started on Feb. 13 when Canada fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem. The tension stemmed from President Donald Trump's recent threats to issue tariffs on Canada while also suggesting the country should become America's 51st state.

Then on Saturday, three fights broke out in the first nine seconds of a 4 Nations Face-Off game between the U.S. and Canada.

USA-CANADA RIVALRY TAKES CENTER STAGE IN 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF FINAL: WHAT TO KNOW

At the opening puck drop, Matthew Tkachuk of the U.S. and Canada's Brandon Hagel didn't wait to drop the gloves. Just two seconds later, Matthew's brother, Brady, went toe-to-toe with Sam Bennett. Then a scrap involving just about everyone broke out, and J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko got into a fight of their own.

The U.S. went on to win that game, 3-1.

The Canadian national anthem was then booed at TD Garden in Boston before a 4 Nations game between Canada and Finland. Canada went on to win that game to clinch a matchup against the U.S. in the championship game.

The general manager for the U.S. men’s team, Bill Guerin, appeared on "America’s Newsroom" on Monday and was asked whether the brawl was ignited because of the booing, previous heat between players or the political strife between the U.S. and Canada. Guerin said he thought it was all of the above.

"I think a little bit of everything. Canada-U.S. is a huge rivalry in hockey," he said. "I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in. I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I really do think the players used it as inspiration."

Guerin even pleaded for Trump to come to Boston to watch the game, but the president wasn't able to make it.

However, Trump's phone call prompted messages of gratitude from multiple players, including J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson and Matt Boldy, on Thursday ahead of the game.