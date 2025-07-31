Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Trump executive order to reestablish Presidential Fitness Test

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the executive order later Thursday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Peter Doocy Fox News
close
Jillian Michaels shares easy way for people to start fitness journeys Video

Jillian Michaels shares easy way for people to start fitness journeys

Fitness expert Jillian Michael shares the one simple workout that can help Americans get in shape and extend their lifespan by up to seven years.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday reestablishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and the Presidential Fitness Test, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

"President Trump wants to ensure America’s future generations are strong, healthy, and successful," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles — creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump with a soccer ball

President Donald Trump throws a ball of the 2018 World Cup that he received from Russia's president as a present during a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on July 16, 2018. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Several pro sports figures are set to be in attendance, including Bryson DeChambeau, Harrison Butker, Annika Sorenstam, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lawrence Taylor and Cody Campbell. Dr. Stephen Soloway is also attending the event.

DeChambeau will serve as the chair of the council.

With the signing of the executive order, Trump is set to address the "widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness with a time-tested approach celebrating the exceptionalism of America’s sports and fitness traditions."

The executive order will direct the council to create "school-based programs that reward excellence in physical education and develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award." The council to partner with pro athletes, sports organizations and other athletic figures for support.

Donald Trump and Chris Jones shake hands

President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, #95, before the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TRUMP FEARS LOOM OVER COMMANDERS EXECS OVER REDSKINS NICKNAME PRESSURE AS STADIUM VOTE NEARS: REPORT

Trump is expected to sign the executive order later Thursday.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower created the President’s Council on Youth Fitness in 1956, and President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Presidential Physical Fitness Award in 1966. President Barack Obama retired the Presidential Fitness Test, and the council under his presidency established the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

Trump has been a major figure in the sports world since his presidential campaign for his second term kicked off. He was seen at several college football and NFL games as well as UFC events.

Donald Trump, Roger Goodell and Josh Harris

From left to right, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watch as a football is presented to President Donald Trump during an event to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall, in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday, May 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s also recently put pressure on the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former team nicknames, the Redskins and Indians respectively.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.