Trump executive order to reestablish Presidential Fitness Test

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday reestablishing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition and the Presidential Fitness Test, a White House official confirmed to Fox News.

"President Trump wants to ensure America’s future generations are strong, healthy, and successful," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles — creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several pro sports figures are set to be in attendance, including Bryson DeChambeau, Harrison Butker, Annika Sorenstam, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Lawrence Taylor and Cody Campbell. Dr. Stephen Soloway is also attending the event.

DeChambeau will serve as the chair of the council.

With the signing of the executive order, Trump is set to address the "widespread epidemic of declining health and physical fitness with a time-tested approach celebrating the exceptionalism of America’s sports and fitness traditions."

The executive order will direct the council to create "school-based programs that reward excellence in physical education and develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award." The council to partner with pro athletes, sports organizations and other athletic figures for support.

TRUMP FEARS LOOM OVER COMMANDERS EXECS OVER REDSKINS NICKNAME PRESSURE AS STADIUM VOTE NEARS: REPORT

Trump is expected to sign the executive order later Thursday.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower created the President’s Council on Youth Fitness in 1956, and President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Presidential Physical Fitness Award in 1966. President Barack Obama retired the Presidential Fitness Test, and the council under his presidency established the Presidential Youth Fitness Program.

Trump has been a major figure in the sports world since his presidential campaign for his second term kicked off. He was seen at several college football and NFL games as well as UFC events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s also recently put pressure on the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Guardians to revert to their former team nicknames, the Redskins and Indians respectively.