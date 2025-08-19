Trump Doral makes return to PGA Tour with $20M purse Miami Championship in 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump National Doral has returned to the PGA Tour schedule.

The Miami resort owned by President Donald Trump will host a PGA Tour signature event next year with a $20 million purse during the first weekend in May. The tournament will fall in the middle of a six-week stretch that begins with the Masters and ends with the PGA Championship.

There will be three signature events staged in the four weeks between those two majors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said.

A title sponsor for what is currently being called the Miami Championship has yet to be determined.

KAI TRUMP, GRANDDAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP, REVEALS SHE '100%' WANTS TO BE A PRO GOLFER

Doral first became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 1962, but after Trump purchased the resort, it struggled to consistently secure a title sponsor. The Tour eventually moved its event from Trump Doral to Mexico City in 2016, prompting then-presidential candidate Trump to remark, "I hope they have kidnapping insurance."

While the PGA Tour distanced itself from Trump Doral, Saudi-backed LIV Golf embraced it, staging tournaments there in each of the past four years. That streak, however, will end in 2026, though Trump National, just outside Washington, D.C., will host a LIV event.

Ahead of LIV Golf’s 2025 stop at Trump Doral, the 47th president voiced optimism about a potential merger between the two rival tours.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan even dubbed Trump the "facilitator" earlier this year, as discussions between the leagues continue without a finalized deal more than two years after it was first announced.

"Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That’ll be good. I’m involved in that, too," Trump said in April. "But hopefully we’re going to get the two tours to merge. You have the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. And I think having them merge would be a great thing."

Monahan echoed that sentiment in March.

"Those talks are real. They’re substantial, and they’re being driven at the top levels of both organizations. Those talks have been significantly bolstered by President Trump’s willingness to serve as the facilitator," Monahan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"President Trump is a lifelong golf fan. He believes strongly in the game’s power and potential, and he has been exceedingly generous in his time and influence to help bring a deal together. He wants to see the game reunified. We want to see the game reunified, and his involvement has made the prospect of reunification very real."

The new Miami Championship will begin the week of April 27, 2026, with the first round played on April 30.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.