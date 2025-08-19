Expand / Collapse search
PGA Tour

Trump Doral makes return to PGA Tour with $20M purse Miami Championship in 2026

Golf resort was dropped from tour schedule in 2016 after struggling to find title sponsor after Trump's purchase

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Phil Mickelson breaks down key differences between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Video

Phil Mickelson breaks down key differences between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the LIV Golf tournament in Miami, the rivalry with the PGA Tour, and the latest on potential merger talks.

Trump National Doral has returned to the PGA Tour schedule.

The Miami resort owned by President Donald Trump will host a PGA Tour signature event next year with a $20 million purse during the first weekend in May. The tournament will fall in the middle of a six-week stretch that begins with the Masters and ends with the PGA Championship. 

There will be three signature events staged in the four weeks between those two majors.

Trump National Doral sign outside resort

A sign reading Trump National Doral is seen on the grounds of the golf course owned by Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"We’re excited to showcase the game’s greatest players competing at golf’s most iconic venues," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said.

A title sponsor for what is currently being called the Miami Championship has yet to be determined.

KAI TRUMP, GRANDDAUGHTER OF DONALD TRUMP, REVEALS SHE '100%' WANTS TO BE A PRO GOLFER

Doral first became part of the PGA Tour schedule in 1962, but after Trump purchased the resort, it struggled to consistently secure a title sponsor. The Tour eventually moved its event from Trump Doral to Mexico City in 2016, prompting then-presidential candidate Trump to remark, "I hope they have kidnapping insurance."

While the PGA Tour distanced itself from Trump Doral, Saudi-backed LIV Golf embraced it, staging tournaments there in each of the past four years. That streak, however, will end in 2026, though Trump National, just outside Washington, D.C., will host a LIV event.

Ahead of LIV Golf’s 2025 stop at Trump Doral, the 47th president voiced optimism about a potential merger between the two rival tours. 

Donald Trump playing golf

Donald Trump follows his tee shot on the 3rd tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10, 2023. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan even dubbed Trump the "facilitator" earlier this year, as discussions between the leagues continue without a finalized deal more than two years after it was first announced.

"Ultimately, hopefully, the two tours are going to merge. That’ll be good. I’m involved in that, too," Trump said in April. "But hopefully we’re going to get the two tours to merge. You have the PGA Tour and the LIV Tour. And I think having them merge would be a great thing."

Monahan echoed that sentiment in March.

"Those talks are real. They’re substantial, and they’re being driven at the top levels of both organizations. Those talks have been significantly bolstered by President Trump’s willingness to serve as the facilitator," Monahan said. 

Donald Trump admires tee shot

Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during a pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 27, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

"President Trump is a lifelong golf fan. He believes strongly in the game’s power and potential, and he has been exceedingly generous in his time and influence to help bring a deal together. He wants to see the game reunified. We want to see the game reunified, and his involvement has made the prospect of reunification very real."

The new Miami Championship will begin the week of April 27, 2026, with the first round played on April 30. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

