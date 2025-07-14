Kai Trump, granddaughter of Donald Trump, reveals she '100%' wants to be a pro golfer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In August 2024, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, made the announcement that she verbally committed to play college golf at the University of Miami.

Trump will enroll in 2026 to continue her golf career, something that has been a passion for her ever since she picked up a club at two years old.

But while Trump has many different hats she wears, including content creation for her millions of followers on social media, make no mistake: The goal is to be a professional golfer.

"Yeah, it is. 100%," she told Fox News Digital, while also discussing her NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy on Tuesday.

Trump still has one year of high school left before she can get to Miami to help the Hurricanes on the course. And she knows what she needs to do to prepare for that.

"Just playing a lot of events, just gaining experience," Trump explained. "But also practice. If I have two hours, I’m not gonna hit a few balls, go on my phone and scroll. No, I’m going to take full-on advantage with the time I have on the course.

"I think that’s going to get me to the next level for sure, as well as just training in the gym, getting stronger and playing more rounds."

In turn, Trump chose Miami because she believes it will help her reach that ultimate goal of playing on a professional tour.

"The more golf I play, the better I’ll do. Getting experience. Miami gave me a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to that," she said.

Trump also understands how much of a balance being a student-athlete will be at that level, especially when it comes to her other passions. But she says golf is the top priority the second she steps on campus.

And when she's on the course, Trump gets into this competitive state that she feels "you can't really teach."

"I don’t know, it might just be a family gene or something," she said, smiling. "Yeah, on the course, that’s something you can’t really teach. But I just have a very competitive side to me, especially having brothers and a big family. You have to be competitive sometimes."

If Trump wishes to see those pro dreams fulfilled, being competitive is a necessity as she looks ahead to that next step in a golf career she hopes will be on a tour one day.

PARTNERING WITH ACCELERATOR

Being a college athlete in today's NCAA means having the ability to profit off your brand, and Kai has already developed quite the following through her social media and content creation passions.

In turn, she struck an NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, becoming the brand's first golf NIL partner, while also being an equity partner.

Accelerator Active Energy is the brand that earned acclaim for launching "The Livvy Fund" with former college gymnastics champion Livvy Dunne to support women's college athletes. And while Dunne is an equity partner, so is Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

A presidential-themed video, in which Kai addresses "fellow Americans and content creators," announced the move, which she could not be more excited for.

"It's pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes and being up there too with them," she said.

