Darby Allin bringing unmatched fearlessness into hair vs title match against MJF at AEW Double or Nothing

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Darby Allin is the jack of all trades in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

He’s won the TNT Championship twice, he’s held tag team gold with Sting, climbed Mount Everest and shocked the pro wrestling world last month when he defeated Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) to win the AEW World Championship for the first time.

Allin will put the championship on the line on Sunday when he faces MJF in a hair vs. title match at Double or Nothing. If Allin loses, MJF will regain the belt for the third time in his career. If MJF suffers defeat, he will be forced to shave his head bald.

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It’s that type of fearlessness that Allin has carried with him into AEW since the company began in 2019.

"It’s a determination to live life to its fullest," Allin told Fox News Digital when asked where the fearlessness comes from. "I got such a lust for life and I feel like the crazier I get, the more mental barriers and more confidence I get. That’s where it comes from. It’s just the determination and lust for life.

"I feel like I’ve lived a hundred lives in the span of my lifetime. I’ve done so much and a lot of it comes from not having any fear. I have no regrets. I’ve gotten the absolute most out of life. I could die tomorrow and totally be at peace."

Allin is taking that mindset into New York City. Since winning the AEW World Championship, he’s been on a tear knocking down any challenger that has stepped up to him trying to knock him off his pedestal.

While he’s certainly proven to be worthy of holding the title, he said there’s still more to be done.

"There’s always something to prove," he said. "The biggest thing to prove this Sunday is that match with Max in Seattle wasn’t a fluke win. This Sunday at Double or Nothing, that’s the biggest thing I need to prove at the moment – that it wasn’t a fluke win."

Allin is sure he can beat MJF – in his home state – and take a piece of his hair home, too.

"Make a voodoo doll and torture him for the rest of his life," he said.

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Double or Nothing will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, and it promises to be a card jammed with hard-hitting action.

The card looks like this:

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Zayda Steel and Vita Van in a 5-minute tag team title eliminator match.

"Big Boom" AJ, QT Marshall, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, Capt. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo and Lee Moriarty in a 10-man tag team match.

Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Bowens, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata in a trios match.

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (c) vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage in an I Quit Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. If Cope and Cage lose, they must retire as a tag team.

Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors and David Finlay in a Stadium Stampede Match.

Thekla (c) vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Samoa Joe vs. Will Ospreay in an Owen Hart Men’s Tournament quarterfinal match.

Bandido vs. Swerve Strickland in an Owen Hart Men’s Tournament quarterfinal match.

Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa in an Owen Hart Women’s Tournament quarterfinal match.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Continental Championship.

Allin said pro wrestling fans who have never seen an AEW show before are in for a treat.

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"The unpredictability of what AEW is," Allin told Fox News Digital when asked what first-time AEW watchers could expect. "You can watch any Wednesday, you can watch any Saturday, the pay-per-views, whatever night it is, it’s just gonna be unpredictable and totally off the wall.

"That’s how I love it. That’s how I love to live my life and that’s how I love to do my wrestling. Yeah, just complete insanity. That’s what they can expect."