Nascar

NASCAR star's wife thanks Trump for IVF executive order: 'Step forward'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on IVF and fertility treatment access on Tuesday

Published
President Trump signs executive order on IVF Video

President Trump signs executive order on IVF

President Donald Trump discusses tariffs, returning companies to the United States and global conflicts after signing executive orders.

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR star Kyle Busch, was in tears on Tuesday as she learned President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "aggressively" make in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other treatments more affordable.

For Busch, the order hit home for her.

Busch family in Pocono

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and son Brexton Busch prior to the Pennsylvania 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 1, 2016. (Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images)

She and her husband run the Bundle of Joy Fund, which attempts to help families remove the financial burdens of getting fertility treatments. The organization has awarded 144 grants with nearly $2 million in funds granted and 100 babies born.

Busch expressed her excitement in an emotional video posted on Instagram.

"I’m in tears writing this—today is monumental for families struggling with infertility," she captioned the clip. "Thank you President Trump for signing an executive order to expand access for IVF, making it more affordable for American families!

"After years of fighting, advocating, and sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed to protect and make fertility treatments more affordable is overwhelming.

Busch family in Arizona

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and wife Samantha Busch during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 10, 2019. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

2025 AMBETTER HEALTH 400 ENTRY LIST: ALL 39 DRIVERS FOR NASCAR'S ATLANTA RACE

"Over the years at the Bundle of Joy Fund, we’ve read countless essays from individuals who have had to mortgage their homes, work multiple jobs, and go into debt—just for a chance to have a baby. With the average cost of IVF at $20,000 per cycle and no guarantee of success, the financial burden has been devastating. And with 1 in 6 couples facing infertility, access to care shouldn’t be a privilege—it’s a necessity.

"Today is a step forward. Finally, families will have the coverage they so rightly deserve. Thank you again, Mr. President."

Trump’s order expands access to fertility treatments through the reduction of out-of-pocket costs. It also ordered the Domestic Policy Council to find ways to make IVF and other fertility treatments more affordable.

Donald Trump talks to reporters after watching the Daytona 500

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 16, 2025. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

"PROMISES MADE. PROMISES KEPT: President Trump just signed an Executive Order to Expand Access to IVF!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. "The Order directs policy recommendations to protect IVF access and aggressively reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for such treatments."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.