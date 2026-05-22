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Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark back in Fever lineup against Valkyries after missing one game with injury

Clark was a late scratch on Wednesday with the injury

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Caitlin Clark is set to be back in action Friday night in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Golden State Valkyries after missing one game with an injury, the team announced.

Clark, 24, was a late scratch and missed the Fever’s game Wednesday against the Portland Fire. The Fever disclosed Clark’s injury just two hours before tipoff, and she was not listed on the team’s injury report a day earlier when she didn’t practice.

The WNBA warned the Fever for failing to report Clark’s injury status before she was a late scratch.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warming up on basketball court

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark warms up on the court before a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm on May 17, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The league requires teams to list players who are injured on a report by 5 p.m. the night before the game is played. If a player’s status changes overnight or early in the day, the team is expected to update the injury report. The mishap sparked the warning, the league told The Associated Press.

Despite not having Clark in the lineup Wednesday, the Fever still beat the Fire 90-73. Aliyah Boston (24 points) and Kelsey Mitchell (21 points) led the Fever in the win.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looking on during a basketball game at Crypto.com Arena

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 13, 2026. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Clark, now in her third season with the Fever, has gotten off to a torrid start. In four games this season, Clark is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

The former Iowa star hopes her back issue is not lingering, as she aims to be on the floor much more than last season. Clark was limited to just 13 games last season as she dealt with a litany of injuries.

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Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbling basketball during game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark plays during the first half of a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17, 2026. (Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Fever (3-2) will tip off against the Valkyries (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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