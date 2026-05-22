Caitlin Clark back in Fever lineup against Valkyries after missing one game with injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark is set to be back in action Friday night in the Indiana Fever’s game against the Golden State Valkyries after missing one game with an injury, the team announced.

Clark, 24, was a late scratch and missed the Fever’s game Wednesday against the Portland Fire. The Fever disclosed Clark’s injury just two hours before tipoff, and she was not listed on the team’s injury report a day earlier when she didn’t practice.

The WNBA warned the Fever for failing to report Clark’s injury status before she was a late scratch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The league requires teams to list players who are injured on a report by 5 p.m. the night before the game is played. If a player’s status changes overnight or early in the day, the team is expected to update the injury report. The mishap sparked the warning, the league told The Associated Press.

Despite not having Clark in the lineup Wednesday, the Fever still beat the Fire 90-73. Aliyah Boston (24 points) and Kelsey Mitchell (21 points) led the Fever in the win.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Clark, now in her third season with the Fever, has gotten off to a torrid start. In four games this season, Clark is averaging 24.3 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

The former Iowa star hopes her back issue is not lingering, as she aims to be on the floor much more than last season. Clark was limited to just 13 games last season as she dealt with a litany of injuries.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever (3-2) will tip off against the Valkyries (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.