4 Takeaways From The Second Annual Wienie 500

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Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Ind.) — Prestige, entertainment and life-changing opportunities are synonymous with the iconic 2.5-mile track and one of the biggest motorsports events in the world. Well, the hot dog-based motorsports world anyway.

We are, of course, talking about the second edition of the Wienie 500 on Friday afternoon, and while the sun was far from out, the buns definitely were.

"We're OK with soggy buns," Corn Dog driver, Trey O'Shea, a.k.a. Tailgate Trey, told us. But luckily, the only thing raining was mustard when New York Dog took the checkered flag.

Six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles hit the iconic 2.5-mile track Friday afternoon, delivering a fun and exciting second edition of the Wienie 500 in front of many fans who were dressed as hot dogs for the occasion.

The Wienermobiles represent different regions around the U.S.: Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Chili Dog (South), Seattle Dog (Northwest) and Slaw Dog (Southeast) were joined by a fan-picked Corn Dog, representing the country as a whole.

The six vehicles are rarely in the same place, as they travel around the country throughout the rest of the year. The Wienie 500 brought them all together again as the appetizer for Sunday's 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

And, to be frank, the "hotdoggers" — the Wienermobile drivers and spotters in the passenger seat — knew it would be tough to catch up to and dethrone the reigning champ Slaw Dog.

But they managed to pull it off as the New York Dog held onto its lead, emerging as the top dog, getting all the glory in the "Wiener's Circle" with the "Borg-Wiener Trophy."

"It was fun," Andy Richter, the "Commander in Beef," told us in Wiener's Circle. "I [picked] Corn Dog, and they were last. But they're the new ones, so I like the underdog, no pun — this is the punniest place I've ever been. If you talk to any of those drivers, it's nonstop puns."

Here are our takeaways from the 2026 Wienie 500:

1. Three-Wide Racing Is Especially Wild With Wienermobiles

The two-lap race may seem like a sprint compared with the 200-lap Indy 500, but there was still plenty of action — starting with the Chi Dog practically running Seattle Dog off the track.

Slaw Dog took an early lead, followed by Chi Dog, Chili Dog, Corn Dog, New York Dog and Seattle Dog. But the defending champ's advantage didn't last.

Racing three-wide on the second 2.5-mile lap, Chili Dog, Chi Dog and New York Dog were almost trading bun shades in a heated battle for the lead. Ultimately, New York Dog pulled out front and held on for a mustard-filled celebration in the Wiener's Circle.

"There's no way to describe it," New York Dog driver Camila Fowler, a.k.a. Cook 'Em Cam, told us afterward. "No words. At the end of the day, we were a team, we were ready for anything and just happy to be here and happy to do it for New York."

The Wienermobiles kept it exciting, proving three-wide racing is captivating in any form.

Perhaps the New York Dog crew of hotdoggers picked up some tips and tricks from the pros. For the second edition of the Wienie 500, INDYCAR drivers Scott McLaughlin, Nolan Siegel and Sting Ray Robb worked with the hotdoggers, offering a little bit of coaching on how to handle the IMS oval. They were also in a coaching booth during the race.

"Tastes like victory," New York Dog spotter Jack Cupit, a.k.a. Jack and Cheese, shouted while downing a dog in the Wiener's Circle. He didn't know the team's top speed, just that it was "faster than second."

Here are the complete results from the 2026 Wienie 500:

New York Dog Chili Dog Slaw Dog Chi Dog Seattle Dog Corn Dog

2. Slaw Dog Just Didn't Have Enough This Year

As the winner of the inaugural Wienie 500 last year, Slaw Dog has had bragging rights while living that glizzy glam life. And it had a chance to defend its title late in the race but was maybe relishing last year's "W" a little too much.

Ultimately finishing third, maybe Slaw Dog's aero-dognamics just weren't the best. After the three-wide moment that sent New York Dog up front, Slaw Dog looked like it could have followed the leader's draft.

But third place is still respectable. Not the wurst, but not the best.

3. Corn Dog Should Be A Staple, But What Other Dogs Could Be Added?

The Corn Dog was new for the 2026 Wienie 500, but it needs a permanent spot in the starting lineup. Replacing the Sonoran Dog, fans voted in a Pick Your Dog" bracket to add the Corn Dog to the mix, complete with a stick in its derrière.

"Last year, Sonoran Dog had smoked buns — did not cut the mustard — so they actually relegated that name," Corn Dog driver, Trey O'Shea, a.k.a. Tailgate Trey, told us before the race.

"They're 27 feet long, and we got an extra six feet on the back here," he added. "So knowing how to maneuver it [can be challenging]. That's why we got two of us. Four eyes on the road at all time."

What else could be added to the Wienie 500 lineup? Of course, it'd likely have to be a real Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but what about a Coney Dog or kielbasa or bratwurst or Italian sausage?

4. Absurd Juxtaposition Offers Levity Around The Biggest Race Weekend In The World

The Indy 500 is serious business. For some drivers and teams, it's the only INDYCAR race they compete in all year, using the entire calendar to prepare for race day. Losing is heartbreaking, but winning the Indy 500 truly is life-changing. And with heightened emotions, pressure and stakes, the Month of May is all business for competitors.

And that's why the Wienie 500 is a delightful respite and a welcome highlight of Carb Day at IMS.

Where else can you see a bunch of Wienermobiles running around a legendary 117-year-old track? And that's the amuse-bouche to the Indy 500, when drivers regularly break 200 miles an hour?

It's an excellent addition to Carb Day's lineup, which historically has been mostly about the final Indy 500 practice, the Pit Stop Competition and concerts for fans. But the Wienie 500 is incredible entertainment, and hopefully IMS and Oscar Mayer keep this race going for a while.

4 1/2. What's Next?

The main course.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET with Alex Palou leading the field to green. The pre-race broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. ET, followed by The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, both of which can be watched on FOX or streamed on FOX One.