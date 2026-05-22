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New details begin to emerge in Kyle Busch death as NASCAR world remains in shock

Busch won at Dover last weekend and said afterward, 'You never know when the last one is'

By Zach Dean OutKick
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NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dead at 41 Video

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dead at 41

NASCAR mourns the sudden death of two-time champion Kyle Busch at 41. Fellow driver Brad Keselowski discusses Busch's talent and rivalry.

Kyle Busch died Thursday at 41, becoming the first active NASCAR driver to die since Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

Busch's family released a statement hours before his death, only saying that the two-time Cup champion would miss Sunday's race at Charlotte after being hospitalized with a "severe illness." Busch died sometime Thursday afternoon, with no cause of death given.

The Associated Press has since reported that Busch collapsed in a Chevy simulator sometime Wednesday and was transported to a Charlotte hospital. Sources have confirmed that timeline with OutKick and Fox News.

NASCAR called Busch a "future Hall of Famer" and a "rare talent" in a release Thursday evening.

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Kyle Busch celebrating in Victory Lane at Richmond International Raceway

Kyle Busch celebrates his win in the NASCAR Nationwide Series race in Victory Lane at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 5, 2014. (Steve Helber/AP)

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series," the statement continued.

"His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’"

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Kyle Busch's final NASCAR win was one week ago today

Busch was a two-time Cup champion and a future Hall of Famer. He'd been in the Cup Series since 2004, making 762 career starts with 63 wins. Busch won the championship in 2015 and 2019, and had 234 victories across all three NASCAR national series.

He is the all-time record-holder for wins in both the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69).

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha standing at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha stand before the start of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., on Oct. 14, 2018. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

His most recent win came last Friday at Dover, when he led 147 laps in a dominating Truck Series victory. 

"You never know when the last one is," Busch said after the win.

The 41-year-old made his mark in NASCAR during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing, where he spent the majority of his career and won the two championships. Busch left JGR for Richard Childress Racing after the 2022 season, and won three times during his first season.

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Kyle Busch celebrating in Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala., on April 23, 2023. (Butch Dill/AP)

His last Cup Series win came in June 2023. While he struggled for much of this season, Busch did start on the pole in February's Daytona 500 and was coming off a season-best finish of eighth two weeks ago at Watkins Glen.

Busch’s stunning death is the second tragic loss for NASCAR in the past six months. Former Cup driver Greg Biffle died in a plane crash last December, along with his wife and two children. 

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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