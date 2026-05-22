Cowherd Backs Raiders' Reload: 'I’m A Fan Of Fernando Mendoza And The Raiders'

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A veteran-rookie quarterback duo, a retooled defense and a brand-new head coach are some of the offseason additions that the Las Vegas Raiders hope fuel a comeback year.

For FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd, he sees the Raiders' new additions as the right moves heading into the 2026 season, especially after their recent 3-14 finish under former head coach Pete Carroll.

"One of the reasons I’m a fan of Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders is, the Raiders are the rare bad organization for a decade that finally got their coach and their GM, simultaneously, right, they got both right. I actually think they had a great draft and a great offseason," Cowherd said on Thursday’s edition of "The Herd".

Following the trade of former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to the Jets, the Raiders filled his spot with another veteran – quarterback Kirk Cousins – to compliment their No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Cousins was signed by the Raiders following his two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, the Raiders drafted running back Mike Washington Jr. and wide receiver Malik Benson, and added wide receiver Jalen Nailors and Cousins from free agency.

While the Raiders added stars on offense, their defensive overhaul to help compliment star defensive end Maxx Crosby was equally impressive. Las Vegas drafted safety Treydan Stukes, edge Keyron Crawford, cornerback Jermod McCoy, safety Dalton Johnston, cornerback Hezekiah Masses and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. From free agency, the Raiders added defensive end Kwity Paye and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Cowherd didn’t hesitate to commend the Raiders for their talent at head coach and at quarterback, but cautions as to what signing rookie quarterbacks could bring to the table.

"I don’t think (the Raiders) feel like Baker Mayfield going to Cleveland. Where I liked the coach and the quarterback, but I didn’t like the opening roster. Where you get into trouble with rookie quarterbacks taken high is when you view them as saviors... Usually, teams that have been in last place for years feel desperate."

Especially when adding a new rookie-veteran pairing to the quarterback room, the question lies in who will take the reins as the Raiders starting quarterback in a bounce-back season.

The Raiders open up the 2026 season hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.