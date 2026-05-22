Manchester United Appoints Michael Carrick After Champions League Qualification

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Manchester United have officially confirmed the permanent appointment of interim head coach Michael Carrick on a two-year contract keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.

The 44-year-old former midfielder successfully stabilized the club following Ruben Amorim's January dismissal, subsequently securing vital elite European qualification ahead of schedule.

Interim mastermind rewards boardroom faith

The former Middlesbrough manager took the reins during a period of intense institutional transition on January 13.

Carrick orchestrated a stunning tactical turnaround at Old Trafford, guiding the Red Devils to 11 victories from 16 matches to secure a guaranteed third-place finish.

A thrilling weekend victory over Nottingham Forest mathematically rubber-stamped their return to Europe's elite, with United accumulating a league-high 36 points throughout his short tenure.

Carrick Outlines Elite Trophy Ambitions

Reflecting on the heavy responsibility of managing his former club permanently after five highly successful months in temporary charge, the multi-time Premier League winner expressed immense pride.

Speaking via the club's official website, Carrick said: "From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honors again."

Director Endorses Identity Transformation

The club's hierarchy felt compelled to hand the legendary midfielder the permanent role after he quickly restored a cohesive winning culture at Carrington.

Highlighting how the manager's tactical blueprint perfectly matches the historical identity of the institution, director of football Jason Wilcox added: "Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team.

"In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

"Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build."

Summer Transfer Window Priorities Loom

Carrick's immediate task shifts from short-term survival toward complex squad engineering as the upcoming summer transfer window prepares to open.

Having made the Premier League Manager of the Season shortlist, he must now design a rigorous pre-season program capable of sustaining both a domestic title challenge and a demanding multi-front European campaign.

The administrative focus turns entirely to identifying elite summer targets to bolster squad depth before the pre-season calendar commences.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).