Trevor Story puts together game not seen by Red Sox player since 1939

Trevor Story finally had the breakout game fans have been waiting for since he signed with the Boston Red Sox in the offseason.

Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBIs and five runs. The Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 12-6. Story improved his batting average to .230 and a .730 OPS.

"Just a special night and one I’ll never forget," Story said.

He added: "Just very simple stuff, just trying to be more balanced and be on time. I think that’s about as simple as I can put it. I’m not trying to do too much, and I think that works really well for me."

Story became the second player in Red Sox history to score five or more runs, three or more home runs and seven or more RBIs. Jim Tabor did it in 1939 when he was 3-for-4 with three homers, nine RBIs and five runs scored.

Story is also the second player in major league history to record five or more runs, three or more home runs, seven or more RBIs and a stolen base. Yoenis Cespedes did it in 2015 as a member of the New York Mets.

"Baseball is the most challenging sport in the world. I feel like on an everyday basis, you’re going to be challenged, especially here," Story said, via MLB.com. "It’s something that I take a lot of pride in – trying to be very even-keeled about it all. I just believe that the hard work pays off eventually, but yeah, [slumps are] always very challenging.

"You just grind every day, and when you go out there and play, you just let it rip, and hopefully the stuff you’re working on clicks."

Story signed a six-year, $140 million deal with Boston in the offseason. He didn’t have a single home run through 17 games in April but has had five in May.

Boston improved to 16-22 on the season.