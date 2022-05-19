Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Rockies
Rockies' Brian Serven fouls off pitch in first-ever at-bat, mom gets the ball

Serven started the season in the Rockies' minor league system

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A Colorado Rockies rookie and his family shared a sweet moment on Wednesday during the team’s 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Rockies catcher Brian Serven was making the first at-bat of his career against the Giants. On the first pitch, he fouled it off into the stands at Coors Field. A fan would run over to scoop up the ball and give it to Serven’s mom, who was in attendance with his father watching the game.

Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven flies out against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven flies out against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Laura and Jim Serven got the ball while a Rockies communications employee gave the fan a Brendan Rogers autographed baseball.

"It's pretty funny that she got the first ball that I fouled off in the big leagues," Serven said. ""But the story out there, I don't know if I'm believing it."

He added the swap was "pretty cool."

Serven, who eventually went 0-for-2 in the game, said it finally hit him while he was warming up with starting pitcher Kyle Freeland that he was making his major league debut.

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven signs an autograph for a fan before making his major league debut, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven signs an autograph for a fan before making his major league debut, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Freeland said Serven did a "great job."

"Very happy to have him behind the dish. I threw to him in spring training. I threw to him in Triple-A when I was rehabbing last year. He's one of those guys that wants to learn. So I'm very happy to have him back there today," Freeland said.

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is congratulated by a fan before making his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants, May 18, 2022, in Denver.

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is congratulated by a fan before making his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants, May 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Serven was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016. He played in 23 games for Triple-A Albuquerque and hit .273 with a .913 OPS with five home runs before getting called up.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.