Rockies' Brian Serven fouls off pitch in first-ever at-bat, mom gets the ball

A Colorado Rockies rookie and his family shared a sweet moment on Wednesday during the team’s 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Rockies catcher Brian Serven was making the first at-bat of his career against the Giants. On the first pitch, he fouled it off into the stands at Coors Field. A fan would run over to scoop up the ball and give it to Serven’s mom, who was in attendance with his father watching the game.

Laura and Jim Serven got the ball while a Rockies communications employee gave the fan a Brendan Rogers autographed baseball.

"It's pretty funny that she got the first ball that I fouled off in the big leagues," Serven said. ""But the story out there, I don't know if I'm believing it."

He added the swap was "pretty cool."

Serven, who eventually went 0-for-2 in the game, said it finally hit him while he was warming up with starting pitcher Kyle Freeland that he was making his major league debut.

Freeland said Serven did a "great job."

"Very happy to have him behind the dish. I threw to him in spring training. I threw to him in Triple-A when I was rehabbing last year. He's one of those guys that wants to learn. So I'm very happy to have him back there today," Freeland said.

Serven was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016. He played in 23 games for Triple-A Albuquerque and hit .273 with a .913 OPS with five home runs before getting called up.

