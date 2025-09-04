Travis Kelce gets playful payback on Patrick Mahomes with spot-on impersonation at Brazil press conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce found the perfect moment to get his teammate, Patrick Mahomes, back for something he said before their season kicked off in Brazil on Friday night.

Mahomes and Kelce met with media members in São Paulo, Brazil on Thursday, one day before facing the Los Angeles Chargers to begin their 2025 campaign, and it was business as usual at the presser with Mahomes answering a question about the team’s preparation heading to South America to play.

"We’ve had a plan for this all summer long, and now we’re just ready to play football again," Mahomes responded to his question.

Then, Kelce was asked about all the Chiefs fandom that was seen in the São Paulo streets, and his response had everyone in the room cackling. He was impersonating Mahomes’ raspy voice.

"Oh man, it was crazy. It was a lot of fun seeing all the fans there," Kelce said, as the crowd laughed.

"Chill out!" Mahomes said, laughing.

Kelce quickly flipped back to his own voice, explaining why he decided to take a little jab at his teammate and best friend.

"He had that one coming for telling everybody I didn’t know where Brazil was on the map," Kelce said. "It’s an exciting time. You get to hang around the guys and the team. This is something that we’ll all remember."

The NFL regular season is a true grind, which these two Chiefs know a lot about. That’s why it’s always good to be in high spirits, and sometimes that means snapping off a joke here and there.

Kansas City, though, is looking to start off on the right foot in Brazil, going against a tough AFC West rival in the Chargers, led by second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The last time the Chiefs were on a football field was against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, and it didn’t end how they wanted it to. They fell short of making NFL history as the first team to ever win three straight Super Bowls, but the confidence surrounding Kansas City hasn’t wavered despite the result.

So, while teammates are cracking jokes at one another, Kelce and Mahomes know work needs to be done on Friday night to ensure a 1-0 start to the season against a formidable opponent.

