Travis Kelce speaks publicly for the 1st time since announcing engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce talked publicly for the first time about his recent engagement to Taylor Swift and the next chapter in their "Love Story."

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement last week in a social media post, and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end said it has been "awesome."

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that’s been going on," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Kelce and Swift attended a Cincinnati Bearcats game last week at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and Kelce said it was the first time he introduced Swift as his fiancée.

"It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates," Kelce said. "It was pretty cool."

The 10-time Pro Bowler said he gets "giddy" calling Swift his fiancée.

The newly engaged Kelce will begin the 13th season of his NFL career when the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. There were rumors Kelce considered retirement following the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he announced his intentions to play this season shortly after.

Last season was a down year for the three-time Super Bowl champion, as he had 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. The yards and touchdowns were career lows for Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes will be relying on Kelce to be a key target early in the season as wide receiver Rashee Rice is suspended for the first six games.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and Swift is sure to be watching.

