Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce speaks publicly for the 1st time since announcing engagement to Taylor Swift

Kelce says he gets 'giddy' calling Swift his fiancée

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd Video

Travis Kelce is engaged with Taylor Swift, Is this the last dance for the Chiefs dynasty? | The Herd

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift yesterday, and Kelce is entering the final year of his contract. Jason McIntyre asks if this is the last hurrah for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce talked publicly for the first time about his recent engagement to Taylor Swift and the next chapter in their "Love Story."

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement last week in a social media post, and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end said it has been "awesome."

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something, and all the posts, all the excitement that’s been going on," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce smiles

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

"It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

Kelce and Swift attended a Cincinnati Bearcats game last week at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and Kelce said it was the first time he introduced Swift as his fiancée.

"It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates," Kelce said. "It was pretty cool."

TAYLOR SWIFT POINTED OUT HILARIOUS NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER SLIP-UP DURING FOOTBALL GAME VIEWING, JASON KELCE SAYS

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift sits with fiancé Travis Kelce as they watch the college football game between Cincinnati and Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The 10-time Pro Bowler said he gets "giddy" calling Swift his fiancée.

The newly engaged Kelce will begin the 13th season of his NFL career when the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. There were rumors Kelce considered retirement following the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he announced his intentions to play this season shortly after.

Last season was a down year for the three-time Super Bowl champion, as he had 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. The yards and touchdowns were career lows for Kelce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce watch the Cincinnati and Nebraska game on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Patrick Mahomes will be relying on Kelce to be a key target early in the season as wide receiver Rashee Rice is suspended for the first six games.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET Friday, and Swift is sure to be watching.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue