Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce calls Caitlin Clark 'awesome' after meeting her at Taylor Swift's show

Kelce and Clark attended Swift's Indianapolis show on Saturday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
With the Kansas City Chiefs' most recent game coming on Monday night, Travis Kelce was able to go to Indianapolis to catch one of Taylor Swift's final shows on her "Eras Tour."

While supporting his girlfriend, Kelce ran into Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark at the show. 

Kelce recalled his first time meeting Clark during a recent episode of "New Heights."

Caitlin Clark poses

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark shows off her rings during a second quarter timeout during Iowa football’s game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (IMAGN)

"(The concert) was fun, saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin. She’s awesome, she loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city, and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart. Played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest, and it was cool catching up with her," Kelce said. 

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, went to college at the University of Cincinnati and has spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Chiefs, all in the Midwest.

Clark’s hometown is West Des Moines, Iowa, where she helped transcend women’s college basketball into the spotlight at the University of Iowa, and now is playing for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Travis Kelce celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, celebrates after a first down during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce was interested in whether Clark’s dance moves were as good as her jump shot. 

"(Clark) was into the show for sure, she was there with her mom and a few friends she had been – I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been too. She’s a Swiftie through and through, man," Travis said.

"Loves the show. I went to night two, she had already been to night one and, I think she’s just having fun going up to the shows and taking her friends and family and getting everybody to experience Tay up there on stage, making the entire 69,000, 70,000 people go f---ing nuts for three and a half hours, four hours."

After finishing her shows in Indianapolis, Swift was at the Chiefs' 30-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporting Kelce despite being rumored to appear at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania rally on Monday night.

Taylor Swift looks on

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Kelce played a key role in helping the Chiefs move to 8-0, as he had a career-high 14 receptions for 100 yards in the win. 

The Chiefs next game is against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

