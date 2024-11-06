Jason Kelce reveals what he regrets the most about Penn State fan incident

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is looking to move past the heated altercation he got into with a fan Saturday.

Kelce was seen on video walking after appearing on ESPN’s "College GameDay" and was filmed by several people.

One man in a video of Kelce shouted, "Hey Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f----- dating Taylor Swift?'

The 37-year-old turned around and grabbed the phone out of the person’s hand and spiked it to the ground. Kelce then picked up the phone and walked away with it.

When the fan asked for his phone back, Kelce responded, saying, "Who’s the f----- now?"

During a recent episode of "New Heights," Kelce said he was addressing the incident one more time so that people can move on.

"I’m not happy about the situation. Me reacting gave him the time of day, and it also gave the situation notoriety. That’s what I regret, all right? It didn’t deserve attention. It’s really stupid, and if I just keep walking, it’s a f------ nothingburger. Nobody sees it. Now, it’s out there and it just perpetuates more hate. The thing that I regret most is saying that word to be honest with you," Kelce said.

"The word he used is just f------ ridiculous, and it takes it to another level. It’s just off-the-wall f------ over the line, and it’s dehumanizing. And it got under my skin. And it elicited a reaction and, in the heat of the moment, I thought in my head, ‘Hey what can I say back to him? I’m going to throw this s--- right back in his face because f--- him.’

"I know now that I shouldn’t have done that because now there’s video out there with me saying that word, him saying that word, and it’s not good for anybody. I think what I do regret is that now there is a video that is very hateful that is now online that has been seen by millions of people. And I share fault in perpetuating it and having that out there."

Jason’s brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, offered his support.

"I know it’s weighing on you brotha. That s--- sucks, and you shouldn’t feel this much. Obviously, the scrutiny, the media like views on it, and everybody passing around the videos that are being out there, that’s going to make it a bigger situation then I think what it really is. But the real situation is you had some f------ clown come up to you to talk about your family, and you reacted in a way that was defending your family. And you might have used some words that you regret using," Travis said.

"And that’s a situation you just gotta kind of learn from and own. And I think you owning it and speaking about it shows how sincere you are to a lot of people in this world. And it shows, especially what you said on Monday night, that you chose not to f------ … you don’t choose hate. That’s just not who you are. I love you brotha. I think you said that perfectly."

While Jason is looking to move on, Penn State police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson told The Associated Press.

The police department’s incident log includes an entry from Saturday in which an "officer observed a visitor damaging personal property."

PSU public information officer Jacqueline Sheader confirmed to The Associated Press Tuesday that the incident involved Kelce and said that the process is ongoing. The report listed the potential offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

