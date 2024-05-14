Transgender golfer's attempt to qualify for US Women's Open sparks outage on social media

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Hailey Davidson was named the first alternate on Monday after finishing third in U.S. Women’s Open qualifying behind Amelie Zalsman and Pimpisa Sisutham at Bradenton Country Club in Florida.

Davidson’s attempt to qualify for the women’s major as a transgender female sparked outrage on social media, leading to blowback from LPGA golfer Dana Fall and others.

Fall responded to a post from the Independent Council on Women’s Sports.

"I’m not sure what the The U.S. WOMENS Open is anymore because I don’t understand what a women (sic) is anymore," Fall wrote on X, tagging the United States Golf Association and its CEO Michael Whan.

Carilyn Johnson, who competed on the U.S. National 24 Hour running team, fired a shot at the USGA as well.

"@USGA saying ‘If men can’t win in the male category, we support them playing in the women’s category where they have a better shot, because men should never have to accept defeat. Ever,’" Johnson wrote.

The USGA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The organization has a gender policy. Golfers who transition from male to female can compete in women’s events under certain conditions.

"The player has declared that her gender identity is female. Such declaration cannot be changed, for sporting purposes, for a minimum of four (4) years.

"The player must have undergone gender reassignment surgery (i.e., a gonadectomy) prior to the entry deadline for that specific Championship.

"The player must have undergone hormonal therapy and maintained testosterone levels appropriate for the assigned sex in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions, as determined by the USGA in consultation with its medical consultant(s)."

The 2204 U.S. Women's Open will be played at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Davidson competed on the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour but stopped competing after the organization updated its gender policy.