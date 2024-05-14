Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Transgender golfer's attempt to qualify for US Women's Open sparks outage on social media

Hailey Davidson qualified as the 1st alternate

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Hailey Davidson was named the first alternate on Monday after finishing third in U.S. Women’s Open qualifying behind Amelie Zalsman and Pimpisa Sisutham at Bradenton Country Club in Florida.

Davidson’s attempt to qualify for the women’s major as a transgender female sparked outrage on social media, leading to blowback from LPGA golfer Dana Fall and others.

Fall responded to a post from the Independent Council on Women’s Sports.

Transgender golfer, Hailey Davidson

Hailey Davidson competes in the NXXT Women's Championship golf tournament at Rio Pinar, in Orlando Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Davidson is a transgender golfer facing criticism from those who claim she is destroying golf. (Fox News Digital)

"I’m not sure what the The U.S. WOMENS Open is anymore because I don’t understand what a women (sic) is anymore," Fall wrote on X, tagging the United States Golf Association and its CEO Michael Whan.

Carilyn Johnson, who competed on the U.S. National 24 Hour running team, fired a shot at the USGA as well.

"@USGA saying ‘If men can’t win in the male category, we support them playing in the women’s category where they have a better shot, because men should never have to accept defeat. Ever,’" Johnson wrote.

The USGA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Dana Fall in Ohio

Dana Fall of the United States walks across the 12th green during the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club on Sept. 8, 2023 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The organization has a gender policy. Golfers who transition from male to female can compete in women’s events under certain conditions.

"The player has declared that her gender identity is female. Such declaration cannot be changed, for sporting purposes, for a minimum of four (4) years.

"The player must have undergone gender reassignment surgery (i.e., a gonadectomy) prior to the entry deadline for that specific Championship.

"The player must have undergone hormonal therapy and maintained testosterone levels appropriate for the assigned sex in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions, as determined by the USGA in consultation with its medical consultant(s)."

The 2204 U.S. Women's Open will be played at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

USGA board in Pennyslvania

A view of the leader board as play winds down for the third round of the 2015 U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (David Hahn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Davidson competed on the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour but stopped competing after the organization updated its gender policy.

