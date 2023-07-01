Expand / Collapse search
Portland Trail Blazers
Published

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard requests trade out of Portland: report

Lillard has spent his entire career in Portland

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has spent his entire 11-year NBA career in the Pacific Northwest. 

It appears that is about to change. 

Damian Lillard looks on during a March game

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, looks on during the game on March 19, 2023, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.  (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lillard has requested a trade out of Portland, and the organization is expected to "accommodate" him, according to ESPN.

Lillard’s future with the Trail Blazers has been a topic of great discussion since the end of the 2022-23 season, as the seven-time All-Star moves into the latter part of his career. 

Portland has struggled since making the Western Conference Finals during the 2018-19 season, missing out on the playoffs in the past two seasons. 

Damian Lillard lines up a free throw

Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, eyes the basket before shooting a free throw during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. The LA Clippers won 117-102.   (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Last year, Portland went 33-49 and received the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Blazers picked Scoot Henderson one year after selecting Shaeden Sharpe with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 draft. 

Portland has been at a crossroads as the team looks to rebuild with their youth. 

Scoot Henderson addresses the media in Portland

Scoot Henderson addresses the media on June 23, 2023, at the Portland Trail Blazers practice facility in Portland, Oregon.  (Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Lillard has been rumored to be looking to partner with players who would help him win right away. 

In his 11 seasons, Lillard has led the Blazers to the NBA playoffs eight times and has made an All-NBA team seven times. 

He was selected by Portland with the sixth pick of the 2012 draft and is the franchise leader in points and the second in assists. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.