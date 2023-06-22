Knicks player, coach Tom Thibodeau allegedly had heated altercation following playoff loss: report

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin's frustration appeared to get the best of him on multiple occasions throughout the 2022-2023 season.

But during the Knicks' second-round playoff series against the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, Toppin directed his aggravation directly at head coach Tom Thibodeau, according to a report from The Athletic.

Toppin appeared to be upset over Thibodeau's decision to bench him for the entire second half of Game 4 in Miami, which sparked an "intense" verbal altercation.

According to the report, the alteration "spilled into the [team’s] postgame meeting" in the visiting locker room.

Toppin was not made available to speak with the media for the remainder of the series.

In the opening game of the playoff series, Toppin was in the starting lineup in place of an injured Julius Randle. He finished Game 1 with 18 points and eight rebounds.

Toppin came off the bench in Game 4, and his overall playing time was significantly reduced after Game 1. Thibodeau decided to leave the 25-year-old Knicks forward on the bench for the entire second half.

The report noted that Toppin and Thibodeau spoke the day after the game.

The former lottery pick's future in New York remains unclear as he was averaged 14.7 minutes per game over 201 appearances in three seasons with the Knicks.

There does not appear to be any long-term fallout or lingering resentments from the disagreement between Toppin and Thibodeau. But the incident also did not do Toppin any favors as far as it relates to him remaining in a Knicks uniform.

As the draft and free agency loom, the Knicks will have to quickly figure out if the former NCAA National Player of the Year fits into their future plans.