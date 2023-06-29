Taurean Prince reacts to tweet that seemed to inform him about Timberwolves decision on his contract

Taurean Prince has developed into a solid NBA player since he was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2016 draft. He has spent the past two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But on Wednesday, the Timberwolves decided against guaranteeing Prince's $7.4 million contract for the 2023-2024 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Prince was apparently unaware that the team declined to guarantee his deal for next season, at least until he checked social medal and saw Wojnarowski's report.

Shortly after he seemed to learn about his fate with the organization, Prince delivered a priceless reaction.

"Sheesh, appreciate the heads up Woj," Prince wrote in a tweet.

Prince was mostly used as an off-the-bench player during his Timberwolves tenure. He averaged 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during his 54 appearances in the 2022-2023 season.

The power forward started his professional basketball career with the Atlanta Hawks in 2016. His time in Atlanta ended after there seasons when he was traded to the Nets in 2019.

In 2021, he was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Prince then joined the Timberwolves in 2021.

Injuries have impacted Prince's career over the years, and a shoulder injury limited him last season.

But he managed to play in all 82 games during the 2017-2018 season with the Hawks. He averaged a career-best 14.1 points per game during that season.

Prince is expected to draw interest from several teams now that it seems he will be heading to the free-agency market.

Last year, during a postgame media session, then-Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked about a report from Wojnarowski that suggested the team would part ways with him.

Despite leading the Lakers to a championship inside the NBA bubble in 2020, Vogel was fired in April 2022.