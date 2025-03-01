Toronto fans boo US national anthem at WWE Elimination Chamber; Pat McAfee responds, calling Canada 'terrible'

Fans at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the event Saturday night.

American singer Elizabeth Irving performed the U.S. national anthem as a chorus of boos rained down. Irving also sings the national anthem ahead of Vancouver Canucks and Vancouver Whitecaps games.

Star sports commentator Pat McAfee loudly lambasted the Canadian fans for booing, and the country as a whole, in response during the Peacock broadcast.

"It kind of sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing," McAfee shouted at the broadcast table.

Toronto's booing of the anthem comes a week after hockey fans from both countries booed each other's anthems.

During the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off exhibition tournament from Feb. 12-20, fans in Canada booed the U.S. national anthem while fans in the U.S. booed the Canadian national anthem ahead of multiple games.

It started Feb. 13, when Canadian fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem after President Donald Trump's recent threats to impose tariffs on Canada while also suggesting the country should become America's 51st state.

The booing prompted a flurry of brawls between Canadian and U.S. players in the first meeting of the tournament between the two teams Feb. 15. The U.S. won that game 3-1.

The Canadian national anthem was then booed at TD Garden in Boston before a 4 Nations game between Canada and Finland.

The U.S. and Canada then met in the final Feb. 20, and American fans in Boston once again booed the Canadian national anthem, albeit with a lighter tone. Canada won the game in overtime, 3-2.

Since then, hostile rhetoric between the two countries, including in sports, has only escalated.

Canadian men’s soccer coach Jesse Marsch blasted Trump for his "51st state" remarks, calling them "insulting" Wednesday.

During CONCACAF Nations League media day Wednesday, Marsch didn’t hold back his opinion on Trump’s comments, saying he was "ashamed" of how Canada was insulted by the president.

"If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state," Marsch said. "As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies. But one thing’s for sure, when I look forward a month from now, this will fuel our team. The mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country."

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky has also been criticized by fellow Canadians for his apparent support of Trump.

Trump recently said he asked Gretzky to become the next "governor of Canada" after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would be resigning.

But after Gretzky expressed support for "Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State," Trump declared Gretzky a "free agent."

That prompted hockey legend Bobby Orr, a fellow Canadian, to write in the Toronto Sun that he was disappointed to read criticism about Gretzky, someone he considers one of the "greatest Canadians ever."

"How fickle can people be, when someone who has given so much time and effort to Canadian hockey is treated in such a way," Orr wrote. "Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics. Wayne respects your right to such beliefs – why can’t you respect his?"

Janet Gretzky, Wayne's wife, read Orr's column, and she reacted on social media.

"Thank you Mr. Bobby Orr. Your words mean the world to Wayne and his family , i have never met anyone who is more Proud to be a Canadian and it has broken his heart to read and see the mean comments . . He would do anything to make Canadians Proud , with his Love for Hockey and his Country," Janet wrote in an Instagram post in which she shared Orr's column.

Trump agreed Feb. 3 to pause tariffs for 30 days, which means they’re expected to be imposed in early March. The tariffs imposed on Canada by Trump are a response to drug trafficking at the U.S.-Canadian border.