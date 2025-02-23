Hockey legend defends Wayne Gretzky amid criticism at 4 Nations final over Trump ties

Hockey legend Bobby Orr came to the defense of Wayne Gretzky in an op-ed on Saturday as "The Great One" took flak for his appearance as Team Canada’s honorary captain for the 4 Nations final.

The majority of the criticism came over Gretzky’s apparent support of President Donald Trump. Gretzky was seen as a victory celebration in Florida when Trump won the 2024 presidential election and was at his inauguration in January. Trump has also teased Canada, calling Justin Trudeau the "governor" of the "51st state." Trump has even floated the idea of Gretzky becoming the next governor of Canada.

Orr wrote in the Toronto Sun that he was filled with "disappointment" as he read the criticism against someone he considers one of the "greatest Canadians ever."

"How fickle can people be, when someone who has given so much time and effort to Canadian hockey is treated in such a way," Orr’s column read. "Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics. Wayne respects your right to such beliefs – why can’t you respect his?"

Orr highlighted Gretzky’s charitable acts toward fellow Canadians throughout his professional career and after it.

"Please, let’s take a time out. Extend a little grace, and a little respect for a good man and a great Canadian."

Gretzky has not spoken one way or the other about Trump’s support.

"I was with Wayne Gretzky. I said, 'Wayne, would you like to be the governor of Canada?’ I can't imagine anybody doing better than Wayne," Trump said at a Mar-a-Lago press conference earlier this month.

"Wayne was not too interested. But he probably would have liked statehood," Trump added. "He's a friend of mine. He's a great guy. He's the great one. We call him the great one, right? He's a great hockey player."