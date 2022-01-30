National anthem plus American flag photos kick off 'Fox and Friends Weekend' show

It doesn't have to be the Fourth of July to enjoy the national anthem in its entirety in this year of 2022, or at any time for that matter.

It doesn't have to be July 4, either, to enjoy a beautiful collection of patriotic photos sent in by viewers of Fox News Channel from all over the country and chosen by the producers of "Fox & Friends Weekend" to appear at the start of the program every Saturday and Sunday.

The video shown at the top of this article is from the opening of the show at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

As a recording of "The Star-Spangled Banner" plays — performed by the U.S. Coast Guard Band on Sunday morning's segment — a gorgeous array of viewer photos are shown throughout.

Said cohost Pete Hegseth of "Fox and Friends Weekend," "Thank you again, America. From beer flags, to sand flags, to chalk flags, to sack races, [these are] amazing photos from you, our viewers, on this Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022."

Cohost Will Cain noted that the photos shown on the program each weekend morning are not recycled or reused — each program features new images. "I've yet to see a repeat," he said.

Viewers across America keep sending them in on a regular basis.

"I just love that picture of the two little siblings [with] the flag wrapped around them," added cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy — and she mentioned other favorites as well.

This has "become one of the best databases in America" of patriotic photos, noted Hegseth.

The photos are not political in nature, by the way.

They're photos to be seen, enjoyed, appreciated, and gushed over for what they are and for what they capture.

They capture pride in country and an honest-to-goodness Americanism in an engaging, down-to-earth way for all citizens of our country — for people of all ages, races, creeds, backgrounds, beliefs, and locations.

To learn more and to enjoy all of this yourself — and to submit your own photos as well! — see the video at the top of this article, or access it here.